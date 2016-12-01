* Wheat falls to lowest since Nov 18, down for 6th day * Oil price surge lifts soybeans for first time in 3 days (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Chicago wheat slid for a sixth session on Thursday, declining to its lowest in almost two weeks, as an improved U.S. weather outlook for winter crops and a firmer dollar weighed on prices. Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions as a surge in oil prices lifted commodities, although ample global supply of the oilseed capped gains. "Wheat export business for the U.S. is slowing because of strong dollar," said Kaname Gokon at Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "Forecasts of snowfall over the U.S. Plains will help improve conditions for the winter wheat crop." The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to $4.01 a bushel by 0342 GMT, its lowest since November 18's $4.00-1/4 a bushel, having lost 1.5 percent on Wednesday. Soybeans climbed 0.5 percent to $10.37-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent in the last session, and corn advanced 0.1 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.1 percent. Commodities are facing headwinds from a stronger dollar which makes greenback-priced products expensive for foreign buyers holding other currencies. The U.S. dollar was broadly firm, hitting 9-1/2 month highs against the yen as oil prices surged after OPEC agreed to output cuts - lifting inflation expectations and U.S. bond yields. Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender on Tuesday. There were no U.S. supplies offered and the strength in the dollar will make things tougher. Meanwhile, Russia is expected to have another big grain crop in 2017, adding to a record crop this year and increasing pressure on prices, SovEcon, a leading agriculture consultancy, told a conference on Wednesday. SovEcon said Russia's harvest next year could amount to 112.5 million tonnes - the second largest since the collapse of the Soviet Union - after this year's record 119.5 million tonnes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2016-17 marketing year. That was the first spot sale since Nov. 18. Sharp gains in oil prices provided broad support to may commodities, including soybeans. Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybeans, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts. Grains prices at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 401.00 -1.75 -0.43% -1.90% 427.06 21 CBOT corn 348.75 0.25 +0.07% +3.56% 347.18 34 CBOT soy 1037.75 5.50 +0.53% -0.46% 1007.72 63 CBOT rice 9.69 -$0.02 -0.15% +1.63% $9.84 53 WTI crude 49.62 $0.18 +0.36% +9.71% $46.90 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.060 $0.001 +0.12% -0.46% USD/AUD 0.7400 0.002 +0.24% -1.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)