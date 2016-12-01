* Wheat falls to lowest since Nov 18, down for 6th day
* Oil price surge lifts soybeans for first time in 3 days
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Chicago wheat slid for a sixth
session on Thursday, declining to its lowest in almost two
weeks, as an improved U.S. weather outlook for winter crops and
a firmer dollar weighed on prices.
Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions as a
surge in oil prices lifted commodities, although ample global
supply of the oilseed capped gains.
"Wheat export business for the U.S. is slowing because of
strong dollar," said Kaname Gokon at Okato Shoji brokerage in
Tokyo. "Forecasts of snowfall over the U.S. Plains will help
improve conditions for the winter wheat crop."
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
fell 0.4 percent to $4.01 a bushel by 0342 GMT, its lowest since
November 18's $4.00-1/4 a bushel, having lost 1.5 percent on
Wednesday.
Soybeans climbed 0.5 percent to $10.37-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 1 percent in the last session, and corn
advanced 0.1 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, after ending the
previous session down 0.1 percent.
Commodities are facing headwinds from a stronger dollar
which makes greenback-priced products expensive for foreign
buyers holding other currencies. The U.S. dollar was broadly
firm, hitting 9-1/2 month highs against the yen as oil prices
surged after OPEC agreed to output cuts - lifting inflation
expectations and U.S. bond yields.
Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities, bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender
on Tuesday. There were no U.S. supplies offered and the strength
in the dollar will make things tougher.
Meanwhile, Russia is expected to have another big grain crop
in 2017, adding to a record crop this year and increasing
pressure on prices, SovEcon, a leading agriculture consultancy,
told a conference on Wednesday.
SovEcon said Russia's harvest next year could amount to
112.5 million tonnes - the second largest since the collapse of
the Soviet Union - after this year's record 119.5 million
tonnes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that
private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of
soybeans for delivery to China during the 2016-17 marketing
year. That was the first spot sale since Nov. 18.
Sharp gains in oil prices provided broad support to
may commodities, including soybeans.
Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
corn, soybeans, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts.
Grains prices at 0342 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 401.00 -1.75 -0.43% -1.90% 427.06 21
CBOT corn 348.75 0.25 +0.07% +3.56% 347.18 34
CBOT soy 1037.75 5.50 +0.53% -0.46% 1007.72 63
CBOT rice 9.69 -$0.02 -0.15% +1.63% $9.84 53
WTI crude 49.62 $0.18 +0.36% +9.71% $46.90 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.060 $0.001 +0.12% -0.46%
USD/AUD 0.7400 0.002 +0.24% -1.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)