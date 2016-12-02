SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in seven sessions on Friday, but they were poised for weekly losses of more than 5 percent as ample global supplies depressed prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down more than 5 percent for the week, the biggest one-week fall since August 26. * The most active soybean futures down nearly 2 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three weeks. * The most active corn futures down more than 1.5 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three. * Wheat under pressure amid ample global supplies, boosted yet further by an advancing harvest in the Southern Hemisphere. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 761,600 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations. * The USDA reported weekly U.S. soybean export sales at 1,399,000 tonnes, at the high end of a range of trade estimates. * A Reuters survey projected Brazil's 2016/17 soybean crop at a record 103.1 million tonnes, surpassing last season's harvest by 7.6 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar sagged early on Friday against its peers as investors were cautious ahead of a looming U.S. jobs report that could set the tone in coming days. * Oil prices extended gains early on Friday as producer cartel OPEC and Russia agreed to rein in a global oversupply in crude on Wednesday with analysts now focusing their attention on implementation of the deal. * A sharp decline in technology stocks pulled both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes into the red on Thursday, while the Dow managed to notch a record closing high with a lift from bank and energy shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov Grains prices at 0215 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 396.50 1.00 +0.25% -1.55% 425.45 24 CBOT corn 343.50 1.00 +0.29% -1.15% 356.76 30 CBOT soy 1029.50 -0.25 -0.02% -0.27% 1008.9 57 3 CBOT rice 9.68 -$0.04 -0.46% -0.31% $9.81 54 WTI crude 50.82 -$0.24 -0.47% +2.79% $46.96 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.001 +0.10% +0.81% USD/AUD 0.7422 0.001 +0.11% +0.54% (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)