* Wheat down 5 pct this week, biggest loss in 3 months * Corn ticks up after falling 1.7 percent, soybeans unmoved (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Chicago wheat rose for the first time in seven days on Friday on bargain-buying, although the market is still set for its biggest weekly decline in three months as expectations of large supplies from the Southern Hemisphere add pressure on prices. Soybeans and corn were both also facing weekly declines following two weeks of gains. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract was down 5.2 percent so far this week, the biggest such drop since the week ended Aug. 26. Soybeans and corn have each given up around 1.5 percent for the week, the first weekly declines in three for both markets. Expectations of record wheat production in Australia, the world's fourth-largest exporter, are providing renewed pressure on prices following ample supplies from the Northern Hemisphere earlier this year. There are also forecasts of improved U.S. weather for next year's wheat crop. "Weather forecasters continue to expect some snow to fall on the dry areas of the U.S. winter wheat region," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Temperatures, while falling seasonably, are unlikely be low enough to damage crops." The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at 761,600 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations. The USDA also reported weekly U.S. soybean export sales at 1,399,000 tonnes, at the high end of a range of trade estimates. A Reuters survey projected Brazil's 2016/17 soybean crop at a record 103.1 million tonnes, surpassing last season's harvest by 7.6 million tonnes. In Argentine, growers have planted 46 percent of the 19.6 million hectares (48.4 million acres) expected to be sown with soybeans in the 2016-17 season, with the country's central farm belt enjoying good growing conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday but net buyers of soyoil. Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from 12,000 to 16,000 contracts, in wheat from 5,000 to 8,000 contracts, and in soybeans from 3,000 to 6,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0403 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 397.50 2.00 +0.51% -2.75% 426.94 22 CBOT corn 343.50 1.00 +0.29% -1.15% 357.40 30 CBOT soy 1029.25 -0.50 -0.05% -1.27% 1007.43 57 CBOT rice 9.67 -$0.05 -0.51% +1.42% $9.84 53 WTI crude 50.90 -$0.16 -0.31% +2.95% $46.96 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.069 $0.002 +0.23% +0.94% USD/AUD 0.7412 0.000 -0.03% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)