SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. wheat rose for a second
session on Monday as unfavourable weather threatens U.S. winter
production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.7 percent to $4.07-1/4 a bushel after closing
up 2.2 percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.6 percent to
$10.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.4 percent to
$3.48-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous
session.
* Wheat supported as cold weather threatens production of
the U.S. winter crop, exposed because of little snow cover -
analysts said.
* Wheat gains checked amid expectations of record wheat
production in Australia, the world's fourth-largest exporter.
* Expectations of a large Canadian harvest, despite
weather-disrupted field work, also reinforced the prospect of
hefty global inventories.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro tumbled in early Asian trade on Monday after
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign after
conceding defeat in a referendum over his plan to reform the
constitution.
* Oil prices fell by one percent on Monday as a higher U.S.
rig count unsettled markets amid nagging concern that output
cuts, planned as part of concerted action between producer club
OPEC and Russia, might not be as big as initially anticipated.
* U.S. equity index futures fell on Sunday after a stinging
defeat for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who said he
would resign following a referendum over his proposals for
constitutional reform.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Nov
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Nov
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct
1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov
Grains prices at 0215 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 407.25 3.00 +0.74% +2.97% 424.73 45
CBOT corn 348.75 1.50 +0.43% +1.82% 356.40 47
CBOT soy 1033.75 6.25 +0.61% +0.39% 1010.2 60
4
CBOT rice 9.75 $0.12 +1.25% +0.26% $9.78 59
WTI crude 51.20 -$0.48 -0.93% +0.27% $47.00 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.056 -$0.011 -1.00% -0.91%
USD/AUD 0.7427 -0.003 -0.44% +0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat,
corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI
14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)