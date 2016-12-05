SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. wheat rose for a second session on Monday as unfavourable weather threatens U.S. winter production. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $4.07-1/4 a bushel after closing up 2.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.6 percent to $10.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.4 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. * Wheat supported as cold weather threatens production of the U.S. winter crop, exposed because of little snow cover - analysts said. * Wheat gains checked amid expectations of record wheat production in Australia, the world's fourth-largest exporter. * Expectations of a large Canadian harvest, despite weather-disrupted field work, also reinforced the prospect of hefty global inventories. MARKET NEWS * The euro tumbled in early Asian trade on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign after conceding defeat in a referendum over his plan to reform the constitution. * Oil prices fell by one percent on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count unsettled markets amid nagging concern that output cuts, planned as part of concerted action between producer club OPEC and Russia, might not be as big as initially anticipated. * U.S. equity index futures fell on Sunday after a stinging defeat for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who said he would resign following a referendum over his proposals for constitutional reform. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Nov 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Nov 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI Nov 1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov Grains prices at 0215 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 407.25 3.00 +0.74% +2.97% 424.73 45 CBOT corn 348.75 1.50 +0.43% +1.82% 356.40 47 CBOT soy 1033.75 6.25 +0.61% +0.39% 1010.2 60 4 CBOT rice 9.75 $0.12 +1.25% +0.26% $9.78 59 WTI crude 51.20 -$0.48 -0.93% +0.27% $47.00 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.056 -$0.011 -1.00% -0.91% USD/AUD 0.7427 -0.003 -0.44% +0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)