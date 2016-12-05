* Soybeans up on demand expectations, snap 4 days of decline * Wheat up for 2nd day as cold weather threatens U.S. crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday, snapping four sessions of decline on expectations of strong demand, although near-perfect growing conditions in South America capped gains. Wheat rose for a second session as unfavourable weather threatened the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 1 percent to $10.37-1/4 a bushel by 0331 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. Wheat added 0.5 percent to $4.06-1/4 a bushel after closing up 2.2 percent in the previous session and corn gained 0.4 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. "Some of the story in a slight rebound that we are seeing today is demand," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne. "Chinese demand has been a key driver of U.S. exports but it is pretty much a buyers' market as we're looking at another year of big crops in 2017." Favourable growing conditions in most parts of Brazil and Argentina have boosted supply expectations for early 2017. Brazil's biggest soybean producing state, Mato Grosso, is expected to harvest more than 7 million tonnes of beans by the end of January, local consultants AgRural said. The state is expected to start harvesting earlier than usual in the second half of December thanks to the early start to rains in September. Rainfall has continued to fall regularly across the grain belt since, which should push Brazil to a record harvest this season. The wheat market is being supported as cold weather threatens production of the U.S. winter crop, exposed because of little snow cover - analysts said. Logistical problems could cause Ukraine's 2016-17 grain exports to fall slightly below the forecast 41 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Taras Kutovy said. The gain in wheat prices was checked amid expectations of record wheat production in Australia, the world's fourth-largest exporter. Expectations of a large Canadian harvest, despite weather-disrupted field work, also reinforced the prospect of hefty global inventories. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.25 2.00 +0.49% +0.87% 425.78 45 CBOT corn 348.75 1.50 +0.43% +0.36% 356.93 47 CBOT soy 1037.25 9.75 +0.95% +0.48% 1009.19 63 CBOT rice 9.71 $0.09 +0.88% +0.05% $9.81 57 WTI crude 51.25 -$0.43 -0.83% +0.37% $47.00 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.055 -$0.013 -1.17% -1.08% USD/AUD 0.7439 -0.002 -0.28% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)