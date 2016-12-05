* Soybeans up on demand expectations, snap 4 days of decline
* Wheat up for 2nd day as cold weather threatens U.S. crop
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Chicago soybean futures rose on
Monday, snapping four sessions of decline on expectations of
strong demand, although near-perfect growing conditions in South
America capped gains.
Wheat rose for a second session as unfavourable weather
threatened the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 1 percent to $10.37-1/4 a bushel by 0331 GMT,
having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
Wheat added 0.5 percent to $4.06-1/4 a bushel after
closing up 2.2 percent in the previous session and corn
gained 0.4 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.4
percent in the previous session.
"Some of the story in a slight rebound that we are seeing
today is demand," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
"Chinese demand has been a key driver of U.S. exports but it
is pretty much a buyers' market as we're looking at another year
of big crops in 2017."
Favourable growing conditions in most parts of Brazil and
Argentina have boosted supply expectations for early 2017.
Brazil's biggest soybean producing state, Mato Grosso, is
expected to harvest more than 7 million tonnes of beans by the
end of January, local consultants AgRural said.
The state is expected to start harvesting earlier than usual
in the second half of December thanks to the early start to
rains in September. Rainfall has continued to fall regularly
across the grain belt since, which should push Brazil to a
record harvest this season.
The wheat market is being supported as cold weather
threatens production of the U.S. winter crop, exposed because of
little snow cover - analysts said.
Logistical problems could cause Ukraine's 2016-17 grain
exports to fall slightly below the forecast 41 million tonnes,
Agriculture Minister Taras Kutovy said.
The gain in wheat prices was checked amid expectations of
record wheat production in Australia, the world's fourth-largest
exporter.
Expectations of a large Canadian harvest, despite
weather-disrupted field work, also reinforced the prospect of
hefty global inventories.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Nov. 29, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
Grains prices at 0331 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 406.25 2.00 +0.49% +0.87% 425.78 45
CBOT corn 348.75 1.50 +0.43% +0.36% 356.93 47
CBOT soy 1037.25 9.75 +0.95% +0.48% 1009.19 63
CBOT rice 9.71 $0.09 +0.88% +0.05% $9.81 57
WTI crude 51.25 -$0.43 -0.83% +0.37% $47.00 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.055 -$0.013 -1.17% -1.08%
USD/AUD 0.7439 -0.002 -0.28% +0.34%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)