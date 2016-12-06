SYDNEY, Dec 6 U.S. corn futures dipped on
Tuesday, edging down from a more than four-month high touched in
the previous session, as abundant global supplies offset support
from strong cash markets and better-than-expected demand for
U.S. stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
fell 0.4 percent to $3.58 a bushel, having gained 3.5
percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of
$3.59-3/4 a bushel - the highest since July 19.
* The most active soybean futures were little changed
at $10.43-3/4 a bushel after firming 1.6 percent on Monday when
prices hit a high of $10.49-3/4 a bushel.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to
$4.07-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Monday.
* Corn rallies on strength of cash market.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said private exporters
reported the sale of 426,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China
for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year.
* Weekly soybean export inspections totaled 1.911 million
tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to
1.9 million.
* Export inspections of corn came in at 1.15 million tonnes,
also higher than the top end of market expectations.
* Export inspections of wheat were 453,633 tonnes, in line
with analysts' estimates.
* Australia raised its forecast for wheat production during
the 2016-17 season by more than 16 percent to 32.64 million
tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro steadied on Tuesday, having bounced back from a
near 21-month low set the previous day after Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's loss in a referendum over constitutional
reform, an outcome that traders had widely expected.
* U.S. crude futures strengthened Monday before retreating
in post-settlement trade as the market lost confidence that OPEC
cuts would be sufficient to reduce oversupply given increased
U.S. drilling.
* Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrials
setting fresh record highs, as services sector data gave further
evidence of strength in the domestic economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3
1330 U.S. International trade Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct
Grains prices at 0212 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.87% 424.19 46
CBOT corn 358.00 -1.25 -0.35% +3.10% 356.72 58
CBOT soy 1043.75 0.25 +0.02% +1.58% 1011.98 64
CBOT rice 9.89 -$0.09 -0.95% +2.75% $9.78 60
WTI crude 51.27 -$0.52 -1.00% -0.79% $47.04 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.000 +0.01% +0.87%
USD/AUD 0.7451 -0.002 -0.28% -0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)