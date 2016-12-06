SYDNEY, Dec 6 U.S. corn futures dipped on Tuesday, edging down from a more than four-month high touched in the previous session, as abundant global supplies offset support from strong cash markets and better-than-expected demand for U.S. stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.4 percent to $3.58 a bushel, having gained 3.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.59-3/4 a bushel - the highest since July 19. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $10.43-3/4 a bushel after firming 1.6 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $10.49-3/4 a bushel. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to $4.07-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Monday. * Corn rallies on strength of cash market. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said private exporters reported the sale of 426,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year. * Weekly soybean export inspections totaled 1.911 million tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 1.9 million. * Export inspections of corn came in at 1.15 million tonnes, also higher than the top end of market expectations. * Export inspections of wheat were 453,633 tonnes, in line with analysts' estimates. * Australia raised its forecast for wheat production during the 2016-17 season by more than 16 percent to 32.64 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied on Tuesday, having bounced back from a near 21-month low set the previous day after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's loss in a referendum over constitutional reform, an outcome that traders had widely expected. * U.S. crude futures strengthened Monday before retreating in post-settlement trade as the market lost confidence that OPEC cuts would be sufficient to reduce oversupply given increased U.S. drilling. * Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrials setting fresh record highs, as services sector data gave further evidence of strength in the domestic economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct 1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3 1330 U.S. International trade Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct Grains prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.87% 424.19 46 CBOT corn 358.00 -1.25 -0.35% +3.10% 356.72 58 CBOT soy 1043.75 0.25 +0.02% +1.58% 1011.98 64 CBOT rice 9.89 -$0.09 -0.95% +2.75% $9.78 60 WTI crude 51.27 -$0.52 -1.00% -0.79% $47.04 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.000 +0.01% +0.87% USD/AUD 0.7451 -0.002 -0.28% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)