By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Chicago corn futures edged
lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after notching up
its biggest one-day gain in almost eight weeks on strong demand
and slow selling by U.S. farmers.
Wheat eased, snapping two sessions of gains as Australia
forecast production of the grain would hit an all-time high,
while soybeans rose for a second day on support from strong
demand.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
had fallen 0.4 percent to $3.57-3/4 a bushel by 0342 GMT, having
gained 3.5 percent in the previous session when prices climbed
to their highest since July 19 at $3.59-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $10.44 a bushel and
wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.08 a bushel.
"We had a big rally in the corn market," said Kaname Gokon
at Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "Demand is supportive for
corn but the U.S. has a big crop and the weather in South
America looks pretty fine."
Spot basis bids for corn at processors and river markets
around the U.S. Midwest were steady to firmer on Monday after
increased export business and higher futures prices deterred
farmer sales.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics projected
Argentina's 2016/17 corn production at 36.5 million tonnes - in
line with what the U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated.
For soybeans, strong demand continues to support prices. The
USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 426,000 tonnes
of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17
marketing year.
Weekly soybean export inspections totalled 1.911 million
tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to
1.9 million.
Export inspections of corn came in at 1.15 million tonnes,
also higher than the top end of market expectations. But export
inspections of wheat were 453,633 tonnes, in line with analyst
estimates.
Australia on Tuesday raised its forecast for wheat
production during the 2016/17 season by more than 16 percent as
near ideal conditions across much of the world's No. 4 exporter
push output to record levels and add to ample global supplies.
Wheat output in the 2016/17 season will total 32.64 million
tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource
Economics and Sciences said, up from a forecast in September for
28.08 million tonnes.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat
and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of
soyoil, traders said.
Grains prices at 0342 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 408.00 -0.25 -0.06% +0.93% 424.20 46
CBOT corn 357.75 -1.50 -0.42% +3.02% 356.71 58
CBOT soy 1044.00 0.50 +0.05% +1.61% 1011.98 64
CBOT rice 9.88 -$0.10 -1.05% +2.65% $9.78 59
WTI crude 51.31 -$0.48 -0.93% -0.72% $47.04 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.80%
USD/AUD 0.7452 -0.002 -0.27% -0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)