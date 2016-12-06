* Corn eases after gaining 3.5 pct on Mon, soybeans extend gains * Wheat falls, market under pressure as Australia eyes record crop (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Chicago corn futures edged lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after notching up its biggest one-day gain in almost eight weeks on strong demand and slow selling by U.S. farmers. Wheat eased, snapping two sessions of gains as Australia forecast production of the grain would hit an all-time high, while soybeans rose for a second day on support from strong demand. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had fallen 0.4 percent to $3.57-3/4 a bushel by 0342 GMT, having gained 3.5 percent in the previous session when prices climbed to their highest since July 19 at $3.59-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $10.44 a bushel and wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.08 a bushel. "We had a big rally in the corn market," said Kaname Gokon at Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "Demand is supportive for corn but the U.S. has a big crop and the weather in South America looks pretty fine." Spot basis bids for corn at processors and river markets around the U.S. Midwest were steady to firmer on Monday after increased export business and higher futures prices deterred farmer sales. Private analytics firm Informa Economics projected Argentina's 2016/17 corn production at 36.5 million tonnes - in line with what the U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated. For soybeans, strong demand continues to support prices. The USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 426,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year. Weekly soybean export inspections totalled 1.911 million tonnes, topping trade forecasts that ranged from 1.5 million to 1.9 million. Export inspections of corn came in at 1.15 million tonnes, also higher than the top end of market expectations. But export inspections of wheat were 453,633 tonnes, in line with analyst estimates. Australia on Tuesday raised its forecast for wheat production during the 2016/17 season by more than 16 percent as near ideal conditions across much of the world's No. 4 exporter push output to record levels and add to ample global supplies. Wheat output in the 2016/17 season will total 32.64 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said, up from a forecast in September for 28.08 million tonnes. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 408.00 -0.25 -0.06% +0.93% 424.20 46 CBOT corn 357.75 -1.50 -0.42% +3.02% 356.71 58 CBOT soy 1044.00 0.50 +0.05% +1.61% 1011.98 64 CBOT rice 9.88 -$0.10 -1.05% +2.65% $9.78 59 WTI crude 51.31 -$0.48 -0.93% -0.72% $47.04 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.80% USD/AUD 0.7452 -0.002 -0.27% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)