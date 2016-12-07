SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Wednesday, extending gains into a third straight session, as
strong demand for U.S. supplies supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.48-1/2 a bushel, having
firmed 0.41 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to
$3.60-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.35 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures was unchanged at
$4.06-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.37 percent on Tuesday.
* Soybeans draw support from strong palm oil.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning
that private exporters reported the sale of 198,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year
and 378,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, split
between 2016-17 and 2017-18.
* USDA also said that exporters sold 276,000 tonnes of corn
to South Korea for 2016-17 shipment. The deal helped buoy the
corn market after a choppy overnight session.
* Canada's Statscan on Tuesday pegged the all-wheat crop at
31.7 million tonnes, up 15 percent from last year and exceeding
the average trade expectation of 30.7 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and dollar drifted sideways early on Wednesday as
a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of Thursday's European
Central Bank policy meeting, which may set the tone in a
post-Trump rally currency market.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday on persistent doubts a
planned crude production cut led by OPEC and Russia would be
deep enough to end a supply overhang that has dogged markets for
over two years.
* Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as telecom stalwarts AT&T
and Verizon gained and bank shares added to their torrid
post-election rally, helping the Dow set another record closing
high.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Oct
0745 France Current account Oct
0745 France Trade data Oct
0930 Britain Industrial output Oct
Grains prices at 0247 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 406.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.62% 424.16 46
CBOT corn 360.25 -0.25 -0.07% +3.74% 356.79 61
CBOT soy 1048.50 0.75 +0.07% +2.04% 1012.13 66
CBOT rice 9.95 -$0.01 -0.10% +3.38% $9.78 62
WTI crude 50.54 -$0.39 -0.77% -2.41% $47.05 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.072 $0.000 +0.00% -0.42%
USD/AUD 0.7422 -0.004 -0.51% -0.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)