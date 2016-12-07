SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains into a third straight session, as strong demand for U.S. supplies supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.48-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.41 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.35 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was unchanged at $4.06-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.37 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans draw support from strong palm oil. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning that private exporters reported the sale of 198,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year and 378,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, split between 2016-17 and 2017-18. * USDA also said that exporters sold 276,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea for 2016-17 shipment. The deal helped buoy the corn market after a choppy overnight session. * Canada's Statscan on Tuesday pegged the all-wheat crop at 31.7 million tonnes, up 15 percent from last year and exceeding the average trade expectation of 30.7 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro and dollar drifted sideways early on Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, which may set the tone in a post-Trump rally currency market. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday on persistent doubts a planned crude production cut led by OPEC and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has dogged markets for over two years. * Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon gained and bank shares added to their torrid post-election rally, helping the Dow set another record closing high. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Oct 0745 France Current account Oct 0745 France Trade data Oct 0930 Britain Industrial output Oct Grains prices at 0247 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.62% 424.16 46 CBOT corn 360.25 -0.25 -0.07% +3.74% 356.79 61 CBOT soy 1048.50 0.75 +0.07% +2.04% 1012.13 66 CBOT rice 9.95 -$0.01 -0.10% +3.38% $9.78 62 WTI crude 50.54 -$0.39 -0.77% -2.41% $47.05 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.072 $0.000 +0.00% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.7422 -0.004 -0.51% -0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)