* Corn dips after 3-day rise, soybeans hold on to gains
* Expectations of bumper corn production in Brazil weighs
(Adds details, quotes)
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Chicago corn futures edged
lower on Wednesday with prices falling after three days of gains
on expectations of bumper production in Brazil early next year.
Soybeans were largely unchanged after rising for the past
two days on the back of strong demand and concerns over dryness
in parts of Argentina.
"Dryness in Argentina is a concern, but excellent conditions
in Brazil may dampen the impetus to push (corn) prices higher,"
said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Brazil's first crop corn planting is around 93 percent
complete and local forecasters have suggested early harvesting
could begin as soon as late January."
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, soybeans
were little changed at $10.47-1/2 a bushel and wheat
dipped 0.1 percent to $4.06-1/2 a bushel.
An early harvest of the Brazilian corn crop will give stiff
competition to U.S. shipments to key destinations in Asia which
prefer South American corn.
Soybeans are drawing support from strong palm oil.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that
private exporters reported the sale of 198,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year
and 378,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, split
between 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The USDA also said that exporters sold 276,000 tonnes of
corn to South Korea for 2016-17 shipment. The deal helped buoy
the corn market after a choppy overnight session.
Canada's Statscan on Tuesday pegged the all-wheat crop at
31.7 million tonnes, up 15 percent from last year and exceeding
the average trade expectation of 30.7 million tonnes.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soybeans on
Tuesday. They were net sellers of wheat.
Grains prices at 0347 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 406.50 -0.25 -0.06% -0.43% 423.49 46
CBOT corn 360.25 -0.25 -0.07% +0.28% 356.81 60
CBOT soy 1047.50 -0.25 -0.02% +0.38% 1013.68 65
CBOT rice 9.95 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.35% $9.78 62
WTI crude 50.57 -$0.36 -0.71% -2.36% $47.05 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.072 $0.000 +0.05% -0.37%
USD/AUD 0.7435 -0.002 -0.34% -0.50%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)