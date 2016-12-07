* Corn dips after 3-day rise, soybeans hold on to gains * Expectations of bumper corn production in Brazil weighs (Adds details, quotes) SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Chicago corn futures edged lower on Wednesday with prices falling after three days of gains on expectations of bumper production in Brazil early next year. Soybeans were largely unchanged after rising for the past two days on the back of strong demand and concerns over dryness in parts of Argentina. "Dryness in Argentina is a concern, but excellent conditions in Brazil may dampen the impetus to push (corn) prices higher," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Brazil's first crop corn planting is around 93 percent complete and local forecasters have suggested early harvesting could begin as soon as late January." The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, soybeans were little changed at $10.47-1/2 a bushel and wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $4.06-1/2 a bushel. An early harvest of the Brazilian corn crop will give stiff competition to U.S. shipments to key destinations in Asia which prefer South American corn. Soybeans are drawing support from strong palm oil. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 198,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016-17 marketing year and 378,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, split between 2016-17 and 2017-18. The USDA also said that exporters sold 276,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea for 2016-17 shipment. The deal helped buoy the corn market after a choppy overnight session. Canada's Statscan on Tuesday pegged the all-wheat crop at 31.7 million tonnes, up 15 percent from last year and exceeding the average trade expectation of 30.7 million tonnes. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soybeans on Tuesday. They were net sellers of wheat. Grains prices at 0347 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.50 -0.25 -0.06% -0.43% 423.49 46 CBOT corn 360.25 -0.25 -0.07% +0.28% 356.81 60 CBOT soy 1047.50 -0.25 -0.02% +0.38% 1013.68 65 CBOT rice 9.95 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.35% $9.78 62 WTI crude 50.57 -$0.36 -0.71% -2.36% $47.05 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.072 $0.000 +0.05% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.7435 -0.002 -0.34% -0.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)