SYDNEY, Dec 8 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, rebounding from a five-day low touched in the previous session, although ample global supplies put a ceiling on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.5 percent to $4.03 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Wednesday when prices fell to a low of $3.99-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since Dec. 2. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to $10.45-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.57-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. * Canada's Statscan on Tuesday put the country's all-wheat crop at 31.7 million tonnes, up 15 percent from last year and exceeding the average trade expectation of 30.7 million tonnes. * Australia, another major supplier, this week raised its official forecast for 2016-17 wheat production to a record 32.64 million tonnes. * Soybeans supported by worries about dry weather in Argentina. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters in the last day sold 466,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to lower its forecast of U.S. 2016/17 soybean ending stocks and leave its figures for corn and wheat ending stocks nearly unchanged. MARKET NEWS * The euro held firm near a three-week high versus the dollar on Thursday, as investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day, and as the greenback was dragged down by a drop in U.S. bond yields. * Oil prices slid on Wednesday on bearish U.S. petroleum inventory data and doubts that production cuts promised by OPEC and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has weighed on markets for more than two years. * Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 hitting fresh records, as equities continued their march upward after the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, and a new high for transportation stocks added to the bullish tone. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Nov 1245 European Central Bank policy meeting outcome 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0142 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 403.00 2.00 +0.50% -0.92% 422.28 42 CBOT corn 357.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.83% 356.49 59 CBOT soy 1045.75 -3.25 -0.31% -0.19% 1014.6 63 1 CBOT rice 9.89 -$0.04 -0.40% -0.70% $9.76 59 WTI crude 49.93 $0.16 +0.32% -1.96% $47.05 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.001 +0.10% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.7484 0.001 +0.07% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)