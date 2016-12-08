* Wheat rebounds from five-day low, corn edges lower * Soybean prices fall despite Argentina crop concerns By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 8 U.S. wheat futures edged up on Thursday to move away from a five-day low touched in the previous session, though ample global supply capped gains. Soybean prices fell 0.5 percent, dropping for the first time in three sessions, while corn inched lower. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had risen 0.31 percent to $4.02-1/4 a bushel by 0332 GMT. They closed down 1.4 percent on Wednesday after touching their lowest since Dec. 2 at $3.99-1/2 a bushel. But wheat has been under pressure as major exporters report bumper production. "Gloom about supply seems to be descending again," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Canada's Statscan on Tuesday put the country's all-wheat crop at 31.7 million tonnes, up 15 percent from last year and exceeding the average trade expectation of 30.7 million tonnes. Australia, another major supplier, this week raised its official forecast for 2016-17 wheat production to a record 32.64 million tonnes. The most active soybean futures fell 0.45 percent to $10.45-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday. The weakness in soybean markets comes despite concerns over dry weather in Argentina and continued demand for U.S. supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that private exporters in the last day had sold 466,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations. Traders are now awaiting the next USDA report on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to lower its forecast for U.S. 2016/17 soybean ending stocks and leave its figures for corn and wheat ending stocks nearly unchanged. The most active corn futures fell 0.21 percent to $3.57-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. Grains prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-day chg MA 30 RSI chg CBOT wheat 402.25 1.25 +0.31% -1.11% 422.26 42 CBOT corn 357.25 -0.75 -0.21% -0.90% 356.48 59 CBOT soy 1044.25 -4.75 -0.45% -0.33% 1014.56 61 CBOT rice 9.90 -$0.03 -0.30% -0.60% $9.76 60 WTI crude 49.88 $0.11 +0.22% -2.06% $47.05 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.078 $0.002 +0.22% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.7494 0.002 +0.20% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)