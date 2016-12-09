SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Friday, with the market set for a second week of losses as an improving outlook for weather in Argentina boosted hopes for another year of bumper supplies. Wheat edged lower but the market is set to end the week on a positive note on expectations of strong demand from India, which scrapped import duty on Thursday to boost purchases. FUNDAMENTALS * The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract is down 0.5 percent this week after dropping 1.8 percent last week, while wheat has risen 0.7 percent after losing 3.6 percent last week. * Corn is on track for 2.1 percent rise, gaining for three out of four weeks. * Dry parts of Argentina may see rains within the next two weeks, meteorologists said, buoying hopes of record production in 2017. Brazil's government crop supply agency estimated the country's soy harvest at a record 102.45 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly supply-demand report on Friday is expected to boost supply expectations for Brazil and Argentina soybean production and narrowly reduce U.S. ending stocks, according to a Reuters' analyst poll. * U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to run the nation's Environmental Protection Agency sparked worries of reduced demand for corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel. * The wheat market is being underpinned by India's move to scrap its 10 percent import duty on wheat after droughts in the past two years depleted stocks and raised prices. The move is likely to lift the nation's overseas purchases to their highest in a decade. * India has been snapping up wheat cargoes from Australia and Ukraine in recent months with purchases since June estimated at about 1.5 million tonnes. * Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean and corn futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of wheat, traders said. * Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 14,000 to 15,000 contracts, and corn from 6,000 to 12,000 contracts. Estimates of net fund buying in wheat ranged from 4,000 to 4,500 contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares flatlined on Friday but were on track for robust weekly gains, while the euro caught its breath after sliding when the European Central Bank trimmed the size of its asset purchase programme and also extended it for longer than many had expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Nov 0130 China Producer prices Nov 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 0745 France Industrial output Oct 1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Dec Grains prices at 0150 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 407.25 -1.00 -0.24% +0.12% 422.43 48 CBOT corn 354.75 1.25 +0.35% -1.60% 356.40 51 CBOT soy 1024.50 -2.50 -0.24% -2.22% 1013.90 44 CBOT rice 9.77 $0.00 -0.05% -1.96% $9.76 50 WTI crude 50.98 $0.14 +0.28% +2.43% $47.12 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.060 -$0.011 -1.06% -1.48% USD/AUD 0.7447 -0.001 -0.17% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)