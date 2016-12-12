* Soybeans gain for 4 out of 5 sessions, corn eases after rally * Market building in weather premium in beans on Argentina dryness (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Chicago soybeans extended gains on Monday, rising for four out five sessions with hot and dry weather in parts of Argentina's oilseed belt buoying the market. Corn was unchanged after last session's rally as prices were capped by ample global supply, while wheat edged lower after two days of gains. "Southern Argentina is forecast to receive some rain today and tomorrow but not enough to scratch dryness fears off the watchlist," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "And hot conditions developing mid-week will increase evaporation rates. Argentina's crop will be depending on a forecast rain event that is still a little over a week away. Prices are likely to continue moving higher between now and then as traders price in the risk that the event does not evolve." Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract had risen 0.9 percent to $10.47 a bushel by 0348 GMT, having firmed 1 percent on Friday. Corn was flat at $3.59-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session. Wheat slid 0.4 percent to $4.14-3/4 a bushel, after closing up almost 2 percent on Friday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its global ending stocks outlook for corn, soybeans and wheat due to increased production outlooks in countries such as Brazil and Australia. In its monthly supply and demand report, the agency said that U.S corn ending stocks for the 2016/17 marketing year would come in at 2.403 billion bushels, 10 million bushels below the average of estimates given in a Reuters survey of analysts. U.S. soybean ending stocks of 480 million bushels were 10 million bushels higher than the average of trade forecasts. For wheat, it raised its world ending stocks outlook to 252.14 million tonnes from 249.23 million tonnes. It also raised its estimate of the Australian wheat harvest to 33 million tonnes from 28.30 million tonnes. Analysts had expected wheat ending stocks of 250.33 million tonnes. The Commodity Futures Trading Commision after the close of trading on Friday said speculative investors, including hedge funds, increased their net short or bearish positions in CBOT corn and wheat futures and slashed their net long in soybeans in the week ended Dec. 6. Grains prices at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 414.75 -1.50 -0.36% +1.59% 421.24 60 CBOT corn 359.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.70% 355.86 59 CBOT soy 1047.00 9.50 +0.92% +1.95% 1015.65 60 CBOT rice 9.96 $0.04 +0.35% +1.89% $9.74 60 WTI crude 53.96 $2.46 +4.78% +6.14% $47.31 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.056 $0.000 -0.02% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.7450 0.000 -0.01% -0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)