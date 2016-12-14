SYDNEY, Dec 14 U.S. wheat fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, edging down from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.42 percent to $4.15-3/4 a bushel, having closed marginally higher on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $10.21 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.60-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.28 percent in the previous session. * Corn and soybeans draw support from strong demand for U.S. supplies. * France's farm ministry on Tuesday estimated the area sown with winter soft wheat for the 2017 harvest at 5.2 million hectares, up 0.2 percent compared with this year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a breather on Wednesday as investors looked to whether the Federal Reserve will signal any acceleration in the pace of future rate increases to deal with an expected ramp-up in fiscal spending under President-elect Donald Trump. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday following a reported rise in U.S. crude inventories and an estimate that OPEC may have produced more crude in November than previously thought, potentially undermining a planned output cut. * U.S. stocks racked up new all-time highs on Tuesday and the Dow Jones industrial average ended fewer than 100 points away from the 20,000 mark as a post-election rally showed no signs of fatigue. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct 1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov 1415 U.S. Industrial production Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct 1900 Federal Reserve releases policy statement 1930 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-day chg MA 30 RSI chg CBOT wheat 415.75 -1.75 -0.42% -0.12% 420.57 56 CBOT corn 360.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.35% 355.73 66 CBOT soy 1029.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.82% 1015.6 47 9 CBOT rice 9.72 -$0.06 -0.66% -2.02% $9.72 49 WTI crude 52.29 -$0.69 -1.30% +1.53% $47.46 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.064 $0.000 +0.01% +0.72% USD/AUD 0.7480 -0.002 -0.21% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)