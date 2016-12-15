SYDNEY, Dec 15 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on
Thursday to a three-week low as crop-friendly weather in
Argentina eased the prospect of production losses and tighter
supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade dropped 0.5 percent to $10.18-3/4 a bushel, near the
session low of $10.18-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since November
23. Soybeans closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.41 percent to
$3.60-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.28 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures slipped 0.36 percent
to $4.16-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
* Soybean prices came under pressure from more favourable
weather for production in Argentina.
* The Argentine rain outlook boosted crop prospects from the
key exporter, denting prospects for U.S. exporters, already
under pressure from high Brazilian supplies.
* Brazil's Abiove on Wednesday forecast that the country
will produce 101.7 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2016/17
crop year, with 58 million tonnes of the crop expected to be
exported.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA), the
largest U.S. trade group for the industry, is expected to report
its members crushed 162.568 million bushels of soybeans in
November, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier. That would make
the month the busiest November ever, and the seventh-largest
monthly crush on record.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near a 14-year peak against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, receiving a major boost after the
Federal Reserve increased the number of projected interest rate
hikes for 2017.
* Oil prices dropped on Thursday as a hike in U.S. interest
rates prompted a flood of money away from commodities and into
U.S. bonds and the dollar.
* U.S. stocks fell the most in two months on Wednesday after
the Fed news signalled hikes could come next year at a faster
pace than some expected.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
0930 Britain Retail sales Nov
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov
1330 U.S. Current account Q3
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec
Grains prices at 0158 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 416.50 -1.50 -0.36% -0.18% 419.96 46
CBOT corn 360.50 -1.50 -0.41% +0.00% 355.77 55
CBOT soy 1018.75 -5.00 -0.49% -1.19% 1016.5 39
1
CBOT rice 9.70 -$0.01 -0.10% -1.62% $9.71 44
WTI crude 50.86 -$0.18 -0.35% -3.73% $47.62 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.051 -$0.011 -1.08% -1.17%
USD/AUD 0.7422 -0.008 -1.01% -0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)