SYDNEY, Dec 15 U.S. soybeans fell 0.5 percent on Thursday to a three-week low as crop-friendly weather in Argentina eased the prospect of production losses and tighter supply. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade dropped 0.5 percent to $10.18-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $10.18-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since November 23. Soybeans closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.41 percent to $3.60-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.28 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures slipped 0.36 percent to $4.16-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday. * Soybean prices came under pressure from more favourable weather for production in Argentina. * The Argentine rain outlook boosted crop prospects from the key exporter, denting prospects for U.S. exporters, already under pressure from high Brazilian supplies. * Brazil's Abiove on Wednesday forecast that the country will produce 101.7 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2016/17 crop year, with 58 million tonnes of the crop expected to be exported. * The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA), the largest U.S. trade group for the industry, is expected to report its members crushed 162.568 million bushels of soybeans in November, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier. That would make the month the busiest November ever, and the seventh-largest monthly crush on record. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a 14-year peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, receiving a major boost after the Federal Reserve increased the number of projected interest rate hikes for 2017. * Oil prices dropped on Thursday as a hike in U.S. interest rates prompted a flood of money away from commodities and into U.S. bonds and the dollar. * U.S. stocks fell the most in two months on Wednesday after the Fed news signalled hikes could come next year at a faster pace than some expected. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 0930 Britain Retail sales Nov 1200 Bank of England interest rate decision 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. Current account Q3 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec Grains prices at 0158 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 416.50 -1.50 -0.36% -0.18% 419.96 46 CBOT corn 360.50 -1.50 -0.41% +0.00% 355.77 55 CBOT soy 1018.75 -5.00 -0.49% -1.19% 1016.5 39 1 CBOT rice 9.70 -$0.01 -0.10% -1.62% $9.71 44 WTI crude 50.86 -$0.18 -0.35% -3.73% $47.62 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.051 -$0.011 -1.08% -1.17% USD/AUD 0.7422 -0.008 -1.01% -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)