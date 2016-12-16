SYDNEY, Dec 16 U.S. soybeans inched higher on Friday, but remained on track for a weekly drop of nearly 1 percent due to bumper global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract has fallen nearly 1 percent this week, giving back most of its gains from the week before. * The most active corn contract was down 1 percent for the week, having posted gains of 1.5 percent last week. * The most active wheat has declined nearly 2 percent for the week, after climbing 3 percent the previous week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported that weekly soybean export sales for 2016/17 delivery rose to 2.008 million tonnes, up from 1.462 million a week ago and above trade forecasts for 1.1 million to 1.5 million tonnes. * The USDA also reported a flash sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China. * The National Oilseed Processors Association on Thursday said the monthly soybean crush fell in November despite a record harvest. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall on Friday, on track for hefty gains for the week, after scaling 14-year highs against the euro as well as a broader basket of currencies on expectations of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. * Oil prices edged up on Friday after market sources said Kuwait had told customers it was cutting supplies by more than initially expected from January as part of a coordinated effort by oil producers to drain a global glut. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares, a day after the Fed raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Business climate Dec 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct 1330 U.S. Building permits Nov 1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov Grains prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA RSI 30 CBOT wheat 408.75 -0.50 -0.12% -2.10% 418. 65 97 CBOT corn 356.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.39% 355. 61 78 CBOT soy 1029.75 0.75 +0.07% +0.17% 1018 48 .12 CBOT rice 9.46 $0.00 -0.05% -3.32% $9.7 34 1 WTI crude 51.21 $0.31 +0.61% +0.33% $48. 56 03 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.042 $0.001 +0.05% -1.12% USD/AUD 0.7352 0.000 -0.04% -0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)