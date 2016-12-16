SYDNEY, Dec 16 U.S. soybeans inched higher on
Friday, but remained on track for a weekly drop of nearly 1
percent due to bumper global supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract
has fallen nearly 1 percent this week, giving back most of
its gains from the week before.
* The most active corn contract was down 1 percent for the
week, having posted gains of 1.5 percent last week.
* The most active wheat has declined nearly 2 percent
for the week, after climbing 3 percent the previous week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
that weekly soybean export sales for 2016/17 delivery rose to
2.008 million tonnes, up from 1.462 million a week ago and above
trade forecasts for 1.1 million to 1.5 million tonnes.
* The USDA also reported a flash sale of 132,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association on Thursday
said the monthly soybean crush fell in November despite a record
harvest.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood tall on Friday, on track for hefty gains
for the week, after scaling 14-year highs against the euro as
well as a broader basket of currencies on expectations of more
U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
* Oil prices edged up on Friday after market sources said
Kuwait had told customers it was cutting supplies by more than
initially expected from January as part of a coordinated effort
by oil producers to drain a global glut.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in bank shares,
a day after the Fed raised interest rates for the second time in
nearly a decade.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Business climate Dec
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct
1330 U.S. Building permits Nov
1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov
Grains prices at 0155 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA RSI
30
CBOT wheat 408.75 -0.50 -0.12% -2.10% 418. 65
97
CBOT corn 356.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.39% 355. 61
78
CBOT soy 1029.75 0.75 +0.07% +0.17% 1018 48
.12
CBOT rice 9.46 $0.00 -0.05% -3.32% $9.7 34
1
WTI crude 51.21 $0.31 +0.61% +0.33% $48. 56
03
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.042 $0.001 +0.05% -1.12%
USD/AUD 0.7352 0.000 -0.04% -0.68%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)