* Soybeans extend gains on strong U.S. weekly export data * Concerns over dryness in Argentina underpin prices * Wheat struggles as strong dollar dampens U.S. export outlook (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Chicago soybean futures rose on Friday for a second consecutive session, with prices underpinned by weekly data showing higher-than-expected U.S. exports and dry weather in Argentina. Wheat was little changed after falling more than 2 percent on Thursday with prices anchored by gains in the U.S. dollar which reduces U.S. export prospects. Corn edged higher. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.7 percent to $10.35-3/4 a bushel by 0252 GMT, wheat was unchanged at $4.09-1/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.57-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported that weekly soybean export sales for 2016/17 delivery rose to 2.008 million tonnes, up from 1.462 million a week ago and above trade forecasts for 1.1-1.5 million tonnes. The USDA also reported a flash sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China. Meantime, concern is growing over dry weather in Argentina. "Argentina's forecast has turned a little drier overnight," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Parched soils in the south are still likely to get enough rain to bring about some temporary relief next week. Not much rain is expected in late December though, so the region could quickly find itself drying down again." Soybeans are down 0.2 percent this week after gaining almost 1 percent a week before. Corn has given up about half a percent this week and wheat has lost 1.6 percent. The rise in soybean prices was checked by data showing lower U.S. domestic processing. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Thursday said the monthly soybean crush fell in November despite a record harvest. The dollar advanced, on track for hefty gains for the week, after scaling 14-year highs against the euro as well as a broader basket of currencies on expectations of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. U.S. wheat has struggled to find business with cheaper supplies from countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Australia. Strength in the dollar will further increase the price of U.S. wheat for importers holding other currencies. Elsewhere, soft wheat output in the European Union is expected to rebound by 7 percent in 2017 after adverse weather hammered crops this year. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday. The funds were net buyers of soybeans and soymeal. Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 409.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.98% 418.98 66 CBOT corn 357.50 1.00 +0.28% -0.97% 355.83 64 CBOT soy 1035.75 6.75 +0.66% +0.75% 1018.32 54 CBOT rice 9.49 $0.03 +0.26% -3.01% $9.71 36 WTI crude 51.17 $0.27 +0.53% -3.42% $47.82 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.043 -$0.013 -1.23% -1.75% USD/AUD 0.7363 -0.009 -1.18% -1.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)