SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat rose nearly 1 percent on Monday as cold weather hit key U.S. producing regions, raising fears of potential crop losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $4.12-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * The most active soybean futures unchanged at $10.36-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Friday . * The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.56-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * Wheat draws support as frigid temperatures hit key U.S. producing regions, threatening crops. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said private exporters reported a deal to ship 205,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2016/17 marketing year. It was the third flash sale of the week. * Analysts were expecting that overseas buyers will turn their attention to South American suppliers in the coming months but any crop deficits from those key production countries will boost demand for U.S. soybeans. * Brazilian independent analysts Safras & Mercado raised its forecast for Brazil's 2016/17 soybean crop to 106.1 million tonnes, 9.2 percent above the 2015/16 season and 2.5 percent more than its previous projection in October. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged lower in early Asian trading on Monday as some investors took profits after its rise last week to a 14-year peak against a currency basket, though it remained underpinned by expectations of more U.S. interest hikes in the coming year. * Oil prices inched up on Monday in anticipation of tighter crude supply going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output to prop up prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Nov 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec 1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q3 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec Grains prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 412.75 3.50 +0.86% +0.86% 417.36 69 CBOT corn 356.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.00% 355.62 63 CBOT soy 1036.50 -0.25 -0.02% +0.73% 1021.19 55 CBOT rice 9.52 $0.04 +0.42% +0.58% $9.68 39 WTI crude 52.33 $0.43 +0.83% +2.81% $48.33 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.046 $0.001 +0.13% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.7298 -0.001 -0.08% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)