* Frigid temperatures spark worry over U.S. wheat crop
losses
* Soybeans little changed after export-led rally
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat rose nearly 1 percent
as cold weather struck key U.S. producing regions, raising fears
of potential crop losses.
Soybean prices held steady after posting gains of nearly 1
percent in the previous session, while corn was little changed.
The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
had risen 0.7 percent to $4.12-1/4 a bushel by 0358 GMT,
having closed little changed on Friday.
"It is very cold in the U.S. and that has some concerned
about crop losses," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist,
National Australia Bank.
Frigid temperatures across the U.S. Plains and Midwest
potentially expose the country's hard red and soft red crops to
damage.
Both are planted in autumn and go dormant during the winter,
before resuming growth in the spring. Wheat is typically at its
hardiest during the winter months, but plants can be damaged if
temperatures dip enough for extended periods.
The most active soybean futures were little changed
at $10.37-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Friday .
The most active corn futures were steady at $3.56-1/2
a bushel, after closing little changed on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said private
exporters reported a deal to ship 205,000 tonnes of soybeans to
unknown destinations in the 2016/17 marketing year. It was the
third flash sale of the week.
Meanwhile, Brazilian independent analysts Safras & Mercado
raised their forecast for Brazil's 2016/17 soybean crop to 106.1
million tonnes, 9.2 percent above the 2015/16 season and 2.5
percent more than its previous projection in October.
Grains prices at 0408 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
chg
CBOT wheat 412.25 3.00 +0.73% +0.73% 417.34 68
CBOT corn 356.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.00% 355.62 63
CBOT soy 1037.25 0.50 +0.05% +0.80% 1021.22 56
CBOT rice 9.52 $0.04 +0.42% +0.58% $9.68 39
WTI crude 52.35 $0.45 +0.87% +2.85% $48.33 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.046 $0.001 +0.08% +0.41%
USD/AUD 0.7295 -0.001 -0.12% -0.82%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)