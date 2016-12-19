* Frigid temperatures spark worry over U.S. wheat crop losses * Soybeans little changed after export-led rally By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat rose nearly 1 percent as cold weather struck key U.S. producing regions, raising fears of potential crop losses. Soybean prices held steady after posting gains of nearly 1 percent in the previous session, while corn was little changed. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had risen 0.7 percent to $4.12-1/4 a bushel by 0358 GMT, having closed little changed on Friday. "It is very cold in the U.S. and that has some concerned about crop losses," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Frigid temperatures across the U.S. Plains and Midwest potentially expose the country's hard red and soft red crops to damage. Both are planted in autumn and go dormant during the winter, before resuming growth in the spring. Wheat is typically at its hardiest during the winter months, but plants can be damaged if temperatures dip enough for extended periods. The most active soybean futures were little changed at $10.37-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Friday . The most active corn futures were steady at $3.56-1/2 a bushel, after closing little changed on Friday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said private exporters reported a deal to ship 205,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2016/17 marketing year. It was the third flash sale of the week. Meanwhile, Brazilian independent analysts Safras & Mercado raised their forecast for Brazil's 2016/17 soybean crop to 106.1 million tonnes, 9.2 percent above the 2015/16 season and 2.5 percent more than its previous projection in October. Grains prices at 0408 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-day chg MA 30 RSI chg CBOT wheat 412.25 3.00 +0.73% +0.73% 417.34 68 CBOT corn 356.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.00% 355.62 63 CBOT soy 1037.25 0.50 +0.05% +0.80% 1021.22 56 CBOT rice 9.52 $0.04 +0.42% +0.58% $9.68 39 WTI crude 52.35 $0.45 +0.87% +2.85% $48.33 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.046 $0.001 +0.08% +0.41% USD/AUD 0.7295 -0.001 -0.12% -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)