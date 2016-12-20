SYDNEY, Dec 20 U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from an eight-day low touched in the previous session, as fears of production losses due to cold weather across the United States provided some support. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $4.05-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Monday when prices hit a low of $4.03 a bushel - the lowest since Dec. 8. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.1 percent to $10.20-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.53 a bushel after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous session. * Cold weather in the United States threatens to damage some U.S. production. * Since the weekend, parts of the U.S. Plains and Midwest have experienced negative Fahrenheit temperatures, equivalent to minus 18 degrees Celsius or lower, a level that can threaten wheat crops depending on snow cover. * Roughly 20 percent of the hard red winter wheat crop in the U.S. Plains is vulnerable to frost damage, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture through its daily export sales reporting program announced sales of 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 128,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan. MARKET NEWS * The yen and the Swiss franc held firm on Tuesday after two separate deadly attacks in Turkey and Germany raised security worries in the West, while the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day also saw buyers pile into the Japanese currency. * Oil prices moved very little on Tuesday, with liquidity fading in the run-up to the Christmas weekend. * Wall Street extended a recent rally on Monday but finished the session short of earlier highs after several people were killed by a truck driven into a Christmas market in Germany. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Nov 0900 Euro zone Current account Oct Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 405.75 0.75 +0.19% -0.86% 417.13 61 CBOT corn 353.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.98% 355.50 56 CBOT soy 1020.50 -1.00 -0.10% -0.83% 1020.6 43 6 CBOT rice 9.44 -$0.04 -0.37% -0.26% $9.68 34 WTI crude 51.97 -$0.15 -0.29% +0.13% $48.56 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.041 -$0.004 -0.40% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.7250 -0.005 -0.74% -1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)