SYDNEY, Dec 21 U.S. soybean prices rose on
Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low touched in the
previous session, although improving production prospects in
South America pressured the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed 0.35 percent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. They
closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their lowest
since Nov. 21 at $10.04 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures advanced 0.14 percent
to $3.50-3/4, having closed down 0.85 percent in the previous
session, when prices touched their weakest since Dec. 5 at
$3.49-1/4.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.12 percent to
$4.02-3/4 a bushel. They ended Tuesday down 0.43 percent after
marking their lowest since Dec.7 at $4.00-1/4.
* Rain expected in Argentina this week has eased concerns
about stress to corn and soybean crops in some areas, while
forecasters continue to see record harvests in fellow exporter
Brazil.
* Even so, dryness poses a threat to soy production in
southern parts of Argentina's bread-basket province of Buenos
Aires, climate experts said on Tuesday, and could interfere with
planting.
* Wheat prices remain anchored by record global inventories
projected in 2016-17, with U.S. wheat facing additional pressure
from a dollar rally that makes the origin less competitive for
export.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held the upper hand against its major rivals on
Wednesday, sitting near a 14-year top against the euro, thanks
to bets of higher U.S. growth and a faster pace of interest rate
increases under incoming president Donald Trump.
* Oil prices nudged higher on Wednesday on expectations of a
U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted
as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas weekend.
* The Dow and Nasdaq Composite rose to record highs on
Tuesday in a rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's policies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Dec
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Nov
Grains prices at 0121 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 402.75 -0.50 -0.12% -1.59% 416.12 57
CBOT corn 350.75 0.50 +0.14% -1.54% 355.30 51
CBOT soy 1008.75 3.50 +0.35% -2.70% 1021.0 38
3
CBOT rice 9.46 $0.00 +0.00% -0.21% $9.67 34
WTI crude 53.59 $0.29 +0.54% +3.26% $48.61 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.039 -$0.001 -0.12% -0.55%
USD/AUD 0.7256 0.001 +0.15% -0.66%
Most active contracts
Wheat,
corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI
14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)