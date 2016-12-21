* Soybeans under pressure on South American crop prospects * Corn firms after hitting 15-day low on Tuesday * Wheat rebounds from 13-day low touched on Tuesday By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 21 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low touched in the previous session, though brighter production prospects in South America put a cap on gains. Corn rose, rebounding from a 15-day low hit on Tuesday, while wheat edged higher after touching a 13-day trough in the previous session. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.42 percent to $10.09-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday, after hitting their lowest since Nov. 21 at $10.04 a bushel. Despite edging up, analysts said soybeans remain under pressure. "Soybeans have been supported by Chinese demand recently but they have shown no appetite to pay higher prices for supplies," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank "South American supplies look set to be large, potentially undercutting U.S. exports." Production prospects in South America have been boosted as weather forecasts call for rains in Argentina this week, easing concerns about potential crop losses. Brighter prospects in Argentina coincide with expectations of record harvests in fellow exporter Brazil. The most active corn futures advanced 0.14 percent to $3.50-3/4, having closed down 0.85 percent in the previous session, when prices touched their weakest since Dec. 5 at $3.49-1/4. The most active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.03-3/4 a bushel. Wheat ended Tuesday down 0.43 percent when prices hit the lowest levels since Dec. 7 at $4.00-1/4. Wheat prices remain anchored by record global inventories projected in 2016-17, with U.S. wheat facing additional pressure from a dollar rally that makes the origin less competitive for export. Grains prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 403.75 0.50 +0.12% -1.34% 416.15 58 CBOT corn 350.75 0.50 +0.14% -1.54% 355.30 51 CBOT soy 1009.50 4.25 +0.42% -2.63% 1021.0 39 6 CBOT rice 9.46 $0.00 +0.00% -0.21% $9.67 34 WTI crude 53.48 $0.18 +0.34% +3.04% $48.61 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.041 $0.001 +0.10% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.7252 0.001 +0.10% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sunil Nair)