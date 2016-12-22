SYDNEY, Dec 22 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Thursday, lingering near a one-month low touched earlier in the week, as expectations of bumper global supplies amid brighter crop prospects in South America weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $10.06 a bushel, having firmed 0.15 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures was unchanged at $3.47-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures eased 0.31 percent to $3.98-1/4 a bushel, having dropped 0.93 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans were under pressure as rain was forecast for Argentina's dry crop belts, boosting South American production prospects. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters had struck deals to sell 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world's top soybean importer. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia, Argentina and Romania in a tender, and none from the United States. MARKET NEWS * The dollar slipped from its 14-year-high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors took profits ahead of holidays and a big batch of U.S. economic data due later in the day. * Oil prices nudged higher in tepid Asian trading on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism that crude producers would abide by an agreement to curb output to prop up markets. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Final PMI Nov 1000 Euro Zone Unemployment Grains prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 398.25 -1.25 -0.31% -1.67% 414.83 48 CBOT corn 347.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.70% 354.69 43 CBOT soy 1006.00 -0.75 -0.07% -1.52% 1020.7 37 4 CBOT rice 9.45 $0.08 +0.85% -0.32% $9.66 39 WTI crude 52.68 $0.19 +0.36% +1.07% $48.82 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.044 $0.005 +0.50% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.7242 -0.002 -0.23% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)