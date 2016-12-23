* Soybeans hit two-month low, down nearly 5 pct for week * Corn set for biggest weekly slide in 4 months * Wheat edges lower, set for second straight weekly loss SYDNEY, Dec 23 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday to hit a two-month low as rains in Argentina eased fears of production losses, pushing the oilseed to its biggest one-week fall in five months. Corn was little changed but was set for its biggest one-week fall in four months, while wheat was set for its second weekly fall. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.6 percent to $9.88-3/4 a bushel by 0351 GMT, the lowest since Nov. 18. Soybeans closed down 1.2 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down more than 4.5 percent for the week, the biggest one-week fall since the week of July 22. Prices are under pressure amid forecasts for rain across Argentina, analysts said, easing concerns about potential crop losses which had led to recent gains. "There have been various weather concerns but it does not alter the picture, which is one of ample supplies," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The weakness was tempered slightly by continued strong demand for U.S. supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting weekly sales at 1.8 million tonnes. That was above analysts' expectations for 1.1 to 1.4 million. The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.46-3/4 a bushel after closing little changed in the previous session. Corn is down 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest one week fall since the week of Aug. 26. The most active wheat futures was unchanged at $3.97 a bushel after closing down 0.6 percent in the previous session Wheat is down nearly 3 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly fall. Argentina's agriculture ministry raised its projection for the country's 2016/17 wheat crop to 15.7 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 14.9 million. Grains prices at 0351 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 397.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.63% 412.80 47 CBOT corn 347.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.07% 354.31 41 CBOT soy 988.75 -5.75 -0.58% -1.79% 1020.5 28 8 CBOT rice 9.32 $0.04 +0.38% -0.48% $9.63 31 WTI crude 52.62 -$0.33 -0.62% +0.25% $49.34 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.044 $0.001 +0.08% +0.19% USD/AUD 0.7204 -0.001 -0.14% -0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)