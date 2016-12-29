SYDNEY, Dec 29 U.S. corn futures edged higher on
Thursday, rebounding from losses of nearly 2 percent in the
previous session, as a weaker dollar helped support prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.1 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, having closed down
1.9 percent in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to
$4.02-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active soybean futures were unchanged at
$10.16-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* Grain complex under pressure from technical selling ahead
of the New Year holiday period.
* Corn and soybeans had drawn support in recent days due in
part to worries about dry conditions stressing corn and soybeans
in portions of Argentina and northern Brazil.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar sagged against the yen early on Thursday as
U.S. yields dropped overnight to two-week lows, but the
greenback managed to hold steady against the euro and pound.
* Oil prices fell in early trade in Asia on Thursday
following a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks shown in data
published by the American Petroleum Institute late on Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks fell in low volume on Wednesday in a broad
decline triggered in part by a sharp drop in home resales.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 GB Nationwide House Price
0900 Eurozone Money M3 Annual Growth
1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims
1330 U.S. Jobless Claims 4 week average
Grains prices at 0123 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 402.75 1.25 +0.31% +2.35% 411.71 52
CBOT corn 348.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.87% 354.43 48
CBOT soy 1016.75 0.25 +0.02% +2.81% 1022.6 47
3
CBOT rice 9.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.64% $9.84 32
WTI crude 53.73 -$0.33 -0.61% -0.32% $50.32 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.042 -$0.003 -0.30% -0.28%
USD/AUD 0.7183 0.000 +0.04% -0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)