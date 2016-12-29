* Corn, wheat futures rise after Wednesday's decline * Dollar weakness, short-covering support prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Chicago corn and wheat futures rebounded on Thursday, recouping some of last session's losses with prices underpinned by a weaker dollar and short-covering ahead of the year-end break. Soybeans firmed although gains were capped by easing concerns over the South American crop. The most-active corn futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $3.49-1/4 a bushel by 0337 GMT, having closed down 1.9 percent in the previous session. Wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.03-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.4 percent to $10.20-1/2 a bushel. "There is a rebound in grain markets but the pace of business is slow before the holidays," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The U.S. dollar is weak against the yen. Currency move is the key factor in markets today rather than anything else." The dollar sagged against the yen early on Thursday as U.S. yields dropped overnight to two-week lows, but the greenback managed to hold steady against the euro and pound. A weaker dollar supports commodity prices as it makes products cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Corn and soybeans had drawn support in recent days because of worries about dry conditions stressing corn and soybeans in portions of Argentina and northern Brazil. But some of those concerns have eased with recent rains. The market is closely watching a tender issued by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, to buy the grain. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Feb. 1-10. Suppliers from the Black Sea region have won most recent tenders with U.S. wheat failing to win much business. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0337 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 403.25 1.75 +0.44% +2.48% 411.73 53 CBOT corn 349.25 1.00 +0.29% +1.01% 354.44 49 CBOT soy 1020.50 4.00 +0.39% +3.19% 1022.75 50 CBOT rice 9.51 $0.00 +0.00% +0.64% $9.84 32 WTI crude 53.85 -$0.21 -0.39% +1.57% $50.05 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.044 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.7198 0.001 +0.19% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)