SYDNEY, Dec 30 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday, drawing support from a weaker dollar, but the grain was poised to record annual losses of more than 13 percent as record global production weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down more than 13 percent during 2016, the fourth straight annual loss. * Wheat prices hit a near-decade low this year of $3.86-3/4 a bushel in August. * The most active soybean futures are up more than 17 percent for the year, the biggest annual gain in six years. * The most active corn futures are down 2.5 percent for the year, the fourth straight yearly loss. * Wheat prices struggle in 2016 amid record global production. * Soybeans draw support despite ample global supplies amid strong demand from China. * Morocco's state grains agency, ONICL, announced tenders to buy 363,636 tonnes of European Union soft wheat and 363,636 tonnes of U.S. soft wheat under preferential-tariff import quotas. * ONICL said in a statement it was also seeking to buy 327,273 tonnes of U.S. durum under the same agreement. MARKET NEWS * The euro jumped to its highest in three weeks in holiday-thinned Asian trade on Friday, but was on track for a losing year on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost inflation and prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at a faster pace. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday shrugging off a second consecutive week of U.S. crude oil inventory builds, with a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) report late on Thursday indicating an unexpected rise in crude stocks. * Wall Street ended slightly lower on Thursday, held down by bank shares in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to position for the new year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Dec. 1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index 1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Annualized Grains prices at 0151 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 405.75 1.00 +0.25% +1.06% 410.67 54 CBOT corn 349.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.43% 354.34 49 CBOT soy 1012.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.42% 1033.0 44 5 CBOT rice 9.51 $0.00 +0.05% -0.26% $9.84 29 WTI crude 53.93 $0.16 +0.30% -0.24% $50.60 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.055 $0.006 +0.56% +1.36% USD/AUD 0.7241 0.003 +0.37% +0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)