SYDNEY, Dec 30 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Friday, drawing support from a weaker dollar, but the grain was
poised to record annual losses of more than 13 percent as record
global production weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were down more than 13 percent during 2016, the
fourth straight annual loss.
* Wheat prices hit a near-decade low this year of $3.86-3/4
a bushel in August.
* The most active soybean futures are up more than 17
percent for the year, the biggest annual gain in six years.
* The most active corn futures are down 2.5 percent
for the year, the fourth straight yearly loss.
* Wheat prices struggle in 2016 amid record global
production.
* Soybeans draw support despite ample global supplies amid
strong demand from China.
* Morocco's state grains agency, ONICL, announced tenders to
buy 363,636 tonnes of European Union soft wheat and 363,636
tonnes of U.S. soft wheat under preferential-tariff import
quotas.
* ONICL said in a statement it was also seeking to buy
327,273 tonnes of U.S. durum under the same agreement.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro jumped to its highest in three weeks in
holiday-thinned Asian trade on Friday, but was on track for a
losing year on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's policies will boost inflation and prompt the U.S.
Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at a faster pace.
* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday shrugging
off a second consecutive week of U.S. crude oil inventory
builds, with a U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
report late on Thursday indicating an unexpected rise in crude
stocks.
* Wall Street ended slightly lower on Thursday, held down by
bank shares in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to
position for the new year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Dec.
1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index
1530 U.S. ECRI Weekly Annualized
Grains prices at 0151 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 405.75 1.00 +0.25% +1.06% 410.67 54
CBOT corn 349.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.43% 354.34 49
CBOT soy 1012.25 -0.50 -0.05% -0.42% 1033.0 44
5
CBOT rice 9.51 $0.00 +0.05% -0.26% $9.84 29
WTI crude 53.93 $0.16 +0.30% -0.24% $50.60 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.055 $0.006 +0.56% +1.36%
USD/AUD 0.7241 0.003 +0.37% +0.91%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)