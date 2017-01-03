SYDNEY, Jan 3 U.S. soybeans rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from two consecutive sessions of losses, though ample global supplies provided a lid to gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade climbed 0.47 percent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.86 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.5 percent to $3.53-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.08-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of old-crop wheat in the latest week at 568,000 tonnes, above a range of trade expectations for 200,000-500,000 tonnes. * Wheat prices also drew some support on fears over potential crop damage from forecasts for cold weather in the coming weeks. * Argentina will cut its soybean export tax by 12 percentage points to 18 percent by 2020, the government said on Monday, a move expected to spur more planting in the South American grains powerhouse at a time of rising world food demand. [nL1N1ES0DQ MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held on to broad gains on Tuesday, resuming its ascent after last week's brief wobble as the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates this year kept sentiment bullish in the long run. * U.S. oil prices rose in the first trading hours of 2017 on Tuesday, buoyed by a deal for OPEC and non-OPEC member production cuts which kicked off on Sunday. Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 408.25 0.25 +0.06% +0.86% 410.18 56 CBOT corn 353.75 1.75 +0.50% +1.14% 354.45 56 CBOT soy 1008.75 4.75 +0.47% -0.39% 1033.0 45 9 CBOT rice 9.66 $0.04 +0.47% +1.58% $9.82 48 WTI crude 54.02 $0.30 +0.56% +0.46% $50.88 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.048 $0.002 +0.17% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.7201 0.002 +0.28% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)