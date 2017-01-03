* Chicago soybeans gain 0.4 pct, snap two sessions of decline * Expectations of strong Chinese demand underpin soybean futures * Corn gains for third sessions, wheat unmoved after 2-day rise (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Chicago soybeans started 2017 trading on Tuesday by edging higher, snapping two sessions of decline on expectations of strong Chinese demand although ample world supplies kept a lid on the market. Corn rose for a third consecutive session while wheat was little changed following two days of gains. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade climbed 0.3 percent to $10.06-1/2 a bushel by 0330 GMT, corn advanced 0.5 percent to $3.53-3/4 a bushel and wheat was little changed at $4.08-1/4 a bushel. "China is a big story in terms of demand for soybeans, we saw strong demand last year and it is expected to grow in 2017," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "But it is fair to say Brazil's output is expected to be a record, so South American crop is looking really good. Fundamentals are not supporting prices as inventories are so high." Brazil is expected to produce 102 million tonnes of soybeans in 2016/17, up from 96.5 million tonnes a year ago, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. At the same time, China, which purchases 60 percent of the soybeans traded in the world, is forecast to import 86 million tonnes in 2016/17 as compared with 83.2 million tonnes in the previous year. Argentina will cut its soybean export tax by 12 percentage points to 18 percent by 2020, the government said on Monday, a move expected to spur more planting in the South American grains powerhouse at a time of rising world food demand. The USDA reported export sales of old-crop wheat in the latest week at 568,000 tonnes, above a range of trade expectations for 200,000-500,000 tonnes. Wheat prices also drew some support in the last session on fears over potential crop damage due to cold weather forecast for the coming weeks. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 408.25 0.25 +0.06% +0.86% 410.18 57 CBOT corn 353.75 1.75 +0.50% +1.14% 354.45 55 CBOT soy 1006.50 2.50 +0.25% -0.62% 1033.02 41 CBOT rice 9.66 $0.05 +0.52% +1.63% $9.82 48 WTI crude 54.02 $0.30 +0.56% +0.46% $50.88 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.048 $0.002 +0.19% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.7224 0.004 +0.60% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)