* Corn up for 4th session on expectations of fund buying * Soybeans pressured by outlook for South American crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Chicago corn futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday on expectations of buying by commodity funds early in the new year as they rebalance portfolios. Soybeans were little changed after dropping for the past three sessions on expectations of bumper South American production, while wheat was underpinned by concerns over dry conditions in the parts of the U.S. grain belt. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract rose 0.1 percent to $3.56-1/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT, having gained 1 percent in the previous session when prices hit their strongest since Dec. 16 at $3.58-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans were unchanged at $9.95 a bushel while wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.07-1/4 a bushel. "Funds positioning in the new year trading is supportive for the corn market but export business is slow," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "For soybeans, crop conditions in Brazil and Argentina continue to improve." The managers of both the S&P GSCI and the Bloomberg Commodity Index last autumn announced plans to raise the share of corn and wheat in their indexes for 2017, and the funds typically make those adjustments in January. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soybean futures. Soybeans are under pressure as analysts grow more confident of crop prospects in South America. Rain showers forecast for this week should benefit soybean crops across Brazil and should not be heavy enough to hamper harvesting of the first shipments of the 2016/17 season, meteorologists said on Tuesday. Brazil, the world's largest soybean exporter, is expected to reap a record harvest of more than 100 million tonnes this year, according to estimates by government agencies and the private sector. The crop is in the final stages of development in the main producing states. Condition ratings for the winter wheat crop declined in parts of the U.S. Plains in December, especially Oklahoma, which endured a cold and dry month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 407.25 0.75 +0.18% -0.18% 409.38 56 CBOT corn 356.25 0.50 +0.14% +1.21% 354.52 60 CBOT soy 995.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.90% 1032.39 32 CBOT rice 9.56 -$0.04 -0.47% -0.52% $9.81 47 WTI crude 52.65 $0.32 +0.61% -1.99% $51.06 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.040 $0.000 -0.02% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.7232 0.001 +0.11% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)