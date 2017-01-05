* Chicago soybeans down 0.3 pct after Wednesday's 2 pct gain * Wheat up on U.S. crop concerns, gains capped by ample supply (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's strong gains, although losses were limited by concerns over excessive rains hampering planting in Argentina. Wheat edged up following Wednesday's near 3 percent rally, underpinned by cold and dry weather threatening the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was down 0.3 percent at $10.12-3/4 a bushel as of 0334 GMT, having firmed 2 percent on Wednesday. Wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.19 a bushel and corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.59-1/2 a bushel. "A drop in U.S. crop ratings lifted the wheat market but it is still too early to get concerned about the crop," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "For soybeans, we earlier had issues with dryness in Argentina and now there is too much rain." Soybean markets have been drawing support from bargain-buying and concerns about planting delays in Argentina. The late December and early January storms that pounded Argentina's bread basket province of Buenos Aires have delayed corn and soybean planting, weather experts said on Wednesday. The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 exporter of corn and soybeans. It is also the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed. Wheat prices have been buoyed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that crop ratings fell in December in parts of the U.S. Plains that endured a cold and dry month. Still, ample global wheat production in other key exporting regions, including the Black Sea and Australia, kept a lid on the market. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 419.00 0.50 +0.12% +2.70% 409.74 68 CBOT corn 359.50 -0.25 -0.07% +2.13% 354.63 65 CBOT soy 1012.75 -2.50 -0.25% +0.87% 1032.94 47 CBOT rice 9.75 $0.02 +0.21% +1.46% $9.82 60 WTI crude 53.12 -$0.14 -0.26% -1.12% $51.07 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.052 $0.012 +1.12% +0.61% USD/AUD 0.7288 0.006 +0.89% +1.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)