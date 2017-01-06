* Wheat up 4.6 pct this week, heads for 2nd straight weekly gain * Dryness in U.S. Plains, short-covering support wheat prices * Corn gains 2.7 pct this week, soybeans add about half pct (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Chicago wheat was poised on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in almost three months as dryness in the U.S. Plains, short-covering and a weaker dollar buoyed the market. Soybeans eased for a second day, while corn was little changed after five consecutive sessions of gains. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract has climbed 4.6 percent so far this week, the most since mid-October. Earlier in the session, it hit the highest since Nov. 23 at $4.27-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans have gained about half a percent this week while corn has risen 2.7 percent, its biggest weekly gain in a month. "There is some upside in wheat as lower U.S. dollar and a bit of dryness in the U.S. Plains are moving things up," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "We could see some further gains if you have persistent dryness in the U.S. Plains, but based on the fundamentals supplies are pretty sufficient." The wheat market, which hit a 10-year low last year, has found some support as investors build weather premium following cold and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Plains. In addition, an expected sharp fall in temperatures in Ukraine could damage the country's winter grain crops because of a lack of snow cover on the fields, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Thursday. Meteorologists forecast a cold snap starting on Jan. 6 and predict that air temperatures will fall on average to 13-17 degrees Celsius below zero, perhaps even to minus 20 degrees. Short-covering by commodity funds supported wheat. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of soybeans. The dollar tottered at three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Friday after it suffered a swift evaporation of bullish momentum in the wake of a jump in the Chinese yuan. Weakness in the dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies. Soybean prices have been weighed down by bumper harvests in South America, although potential weather setbacks, including heavy rain that has disrupted late planting in parts of Argentina, have offered some support. Argentine farmers are expected to plant 19.3 million hectares with soybeans, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, lowering its previous 19.6 million hectare estimate. Grains prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.50 0.25 +0.06% +4.92% 409.53 73 CBOT corn 361.50 0.25 +0.07% +1.62% 354.67 67 CBOT soy 1009.25 -3.25 -0.32% +1.43% 1032.33 45 CBOT rice 9.75 $0.00 +0.05% +1.51% $9.81 63 WTI crude 53.74 -$0.02 -0.04% +0.90% $51.48 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.018 +1.76% +1.24% USD/AUD 0.7335 0.011 +1.54% +2.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)