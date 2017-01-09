* Wheat rises for 3 out of 4 sessions, near 6-week high * Soybeans edge higher after last session's losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Chicago wheat gained 0.8 percent on Monday, rising for a third session out of four, with the market trading near a six-week high as cold weather across North America raised fears of potential crop damage. Soybeans edged higher, recouping some of last session's losses although gains were capped by slowing demand for U.S. shipments. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.8 percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel by 0319 GMT, not far from Friday's peak of $4.28 a bushel, the highest since Nov. 22. Soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $9.96-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.8 percent on Friday and corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.59-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.9 percent in the previous session. "U.S. cold weather is supportive for wheat prices as there is a threat about winter kill. It can impact yields," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. The eastern United States began digging out on Saturday from a massive storm that dumped heavy snow from Georgia to Massachusetts, knocking out power for thousands of people and causing hundreds of car crashes. The soybean market faces headwinds from slowing demand for U.S. cargoes. U.S. soybean export sales slid to their lowest in the current marketing year last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday, fuelling concerns that formerly sizzling demand is cooling down. Exporters in the week ended Dec. 29 struck deals to sell 87,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery in the 2016/2017 marketing year, which ends on Sept. 1, according to the USDA. That was down 94 percent from the prior four-week average. Soybean exports from the U.S. could be delayed as winter conditions threaten to slow the movement of the oilseed to West Coast ports, which may see international buyers switch to South American supplies. At the same time, Brazil's 2016/17 soybean harvest is likely to hit a record of 103.5 million tonnes, thanks largely to good weather conditions, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The estimate, based on the average of 18 predictions by consultants and official bodies, was slightly higher than a forecast of 103.1 million tonnes from a Reuters poll in early December. Grains prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.75 3.50 +0.83% +0.12% 409.41 71 CBOT corn 359.50 1.50 +0.42% -0.48% 354.47 61 CBOT soy 996.75 2.00 +0.20% -1.56% 1029.37 37 CBOT rice 9.66 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.87% $9.80 54 WTI crude 53.78 -$0.21 -0.39% +0.04% $51.68 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.053 $0.000 +0.02% -0.67% USD/AUD 0.7322 0.003 +0.43% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)