* Soybeans fall for 3 out of 4 days on ample global supply * Wheat ticks down after Monday's 1-pct gain, corn eases (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Chicago soybean futures slid on Tuesday to fall for three out of four sessions, pressured by expectations of near-record production in South America. Wheat edged lower after gaining almost 1 percent in the previous session, when prices were underpinned by concerns cold and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Plains could reduce yields. "Globally supplies are piling up and it is hard for oilseed and grains to rally," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "We hear talk about adverse weather in some parts of South America, but fundamentally nothing much has changed." The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract had dropped 0.7 percent to $9.98-1/2 a bushel by 0334 GMT, having firmed 1.1 percent on Monday. Wheat edged down 0.1 percent to $4.26-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.58-1/2 a bushel. The soybean market gained on Monday as rains in central and northeastern Argentina threatened to flood soybean fields, raising fears of crop losses in the world's third largest exporter of the oilseed. But the latest forecasts showed improvements in the coming weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that soybean export inspections totalled 1.457 million tonnes in the latest reporting week, exceeding the high-end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.1 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes. Cold and dry weather has been supporting wheat prices which hit a six-week high on Monday. There are expectations for a cutback in wheat seedings in places such as Kansas. There are also concerns about wheat production in Europe due to deep frosts forecast in Black Sea grain-exporting countries Romania, Bulgaria, Russia and Ukraine. The USDA will release its wheat plantings report on Thursday, along with monthly world crop forecasts, quarterly U.S. grain stock estimates and updated estimates on 2016/17 U.S. crop production. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Grains prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 426.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.12% 409.41 71 CBOT corn 358.50 -1.50 -0.42% -0.76% 354.43 60 CBOT soy 998.50 -6.75 -0.67% -1.38% 1029.43 41 CBOT rice 9.69 $0.00 +0.00% -0.56% $9.80 56 WTI crude 52.10 $0.14 +0.27% -3.09% $51.62 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.062 $0.009 +0.83% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.7380 0.009 +1.22% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)