* Soybeans up 4.3 pct this week, biggest rally since late November * U.S. trims estimates for soybean crop yields, stockpiles * Farmers cut wheat plantings to lowest in over century (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Chicago soybean futures were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gain since late November, with prices underpinned by the U.S. government reducing its estimate for yields and stockpiles. Wheat is on line to post a third week of gains after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers slashed their winter wheat plantings to the lowest in more than a century. The USDA trimmed its estimate of the U.S. 2016 soybean yield to 52.1 bushels per acre, still an all-time high, but down from its previous figure of 52.5 bushels per acre and below an average of trade estimates for 52.7 bushels. The agency also lowered its forecast of U.S. 2016/17 soybean ending stocks to 420 million bushels, from 480 million bushels last month. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract has risen 4.3 percent this week, the highest since the week ended November 25. Wheat is up about half a percent, rising for a third week in a row, while corn is little changed after climbing for two weeks. "The reduction in wheat acreage in the U.S. is big, if prices stay low for this long it is going to be big disadvantage for farmers," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "We have had a number of years of high supplies, it will be interesting to see at what point farmers start reducing plantings." The CBOT wheat found support on Thursday after the USDA pegged U.S. winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2017 at 32.4 million acres, down 10 percent from a year ago and the least in more than a century. Analysts said the decline reflected ample domestic supplies that have pressured farmgate prices. However, underscoring burdensome old-crop supplies, the USDA also reported U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks at 2.073 billion bushels, up from 1.75 billion a year earlier and the highest Dec. 1 figure since 1987. Corn is under pressure after USDA's reports confirmed hefty U.S. supplies after a record harvest topping 15 billion bushels. Long queues of trucks loaded with soybeans have been forming in front of elevators in the heart of Brazil's grain belt this week, a sure sign the harvest is speeding up and will soon pour an expected record volume of the oilseed into the market. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 425.75 -0.50 -0.12% +1.67% 411.09 65 CBOT corn 357.25 -1.00 -0.28% +0.00% 355.04 57 CBOT soy 1037.75 -2.50 -0.24% +2.60% 1025.90 65 CBOT rice 9.91 -$0.07 -0.70% +3.12% $9.79 74 WTI crude 53.09 $0.08 +0.15% +1.61% $52.33 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 $0.000 -0.02% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.7483 0.000 +0.01% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)