SYDNEY, Jan 18 U.S. soybean prices slipped on Wednesday, retreating from a six-month high touched in the previous session, although losses were checked by ongoing concerns over potential crop damage in Argentina that might limit supply. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.66-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $10.75-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July 15, 2016. * The most active corn futures fell 0.27 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.9 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.66-1/2 a bushel - also the highest since July 15, 2016. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.12 percent to $4.33 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on Tuesday. * Hard rains inundated key Argentina soybean-growing areas over the weekend, local farm experts said on Monday, raising doubts about production in a year that has already seen a reduction in soy planting as growers tend more toward corn. * U.S. soybean crushings dropped below market expectations during December even as overseas demand for soymeal rose to its highest in nearly two years, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar index wallowed near six-week lows on Wednesday, pressured by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments showing concern over the currency's strength, while sterling edged down after posting its biggest one-day gain since at least 1998 after British Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her 'Brexit' plans. * Crude oil futures inched up on Wednesday with a weaker dollar underpinning the market, although gains were limited by expectations that U.S. producers would boost output. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicked into gear. DATA (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Markit Service Final PMI Dec 1000 Euro Zone Inflation Flash Dec 1200 U.S. Mortage Market index weekly 1355 U.S. Redbook weekly 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Dec 1830 U.S. All car, truck sales Dec Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 433.00 -0.50 -0.12% +1.64% 413.33 69 CBOT corn 364.50 -1.00 -0.27% +1.67% 356.43 68 CBOT soy 1066.75 -2.50 -0.23% +2.05% 1028.1 76 9 CBOT rice 9.95 -$0.01 -0.05% +0.45% $9.79 72 WTI crude 52.51 $0.03 +0.06% +0.27% $52.38 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.070 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.94% USD/AUD 0.7543 -0.002 -0.30% +0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sonali Paul)