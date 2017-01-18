* Soybeans edge lower after climbing to highest since mid-July * Concerns over excessive rains hitting Argentina's soybean crop * Corn falls after Tuesday's two percent rally; wheat firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in six months on concerns over heavy rains damaging the crop in Argentina. Corn dipped after rallying almost 2 percent on Tuesday while wheat was little changed. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract slid 0.4 percent to $10.64-1/2 a bushel by 0244 GMT. The market firmed 2.2 percent on Tuesday, hitting a high of $10.75-1/2 a bushel, strongest since July 15. Corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.65 a bushel, having gained 1.9 percent in the previous session and wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.33-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on Tuesday. Hard rains inundated key Argentina soybean-growing areas over the weekend, local farm experts said on Monday, raising doubts about production in a year that has already seen a reduction in soy planting as growers tend more toward corn. The market is trying to ascertain the damage to Argentina's soybean crop with some experts estimating losses as high as 10 percent of the output, or roughly 147 million bushels. "The head of crop estimates at Argentina's Agroindustry Ministry said it is still too early to assess the level of crop damage, but expects affected farms to have sustained some big losses," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Oilseed prices will retain upside risk until those estimates are firmed up." U.S. soybean crushing dropped below market expectations during December even as overseas demand for soymeal rose to its highest in nearly two years, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures on Tuesday, and net sellers in soyoil. Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 12,000 to 30,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 433.75 0.25 +0.06% +1.82% 413.35 71 CBOT corn 365.00 -0.50 -0.14% +1.81% 356.44 68 CBOT soy 1064.50 -4.75 -0.44% +1.74% 1028.08 73 CBOT rice 9.96 $0.01 +0.10% +0.61% $9.79 73 WTI crude 52.65 $0.17 +0.32% +0.53% $52.39 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.069 -$0.002 -0.18% +0.88% USD/AUD 0.7540 -0.003 -0.34% +0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)