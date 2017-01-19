SYDNEY, Jan 19 U.S. soybean futures were headed for their first fall in five sessions on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed on the market, though concerns that production in Argentina may be curtailed by unfavourable weather capped losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans was down 0.3 percent at $10.72 a bushel as of 0223 GMT, having firmed 0.54 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a six-month high of $10.80 a bushel. * The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.14 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.3 percent to $4.29-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Wednesday. * Heavy rain inundated key Argentinian soybean-growing areas over the weekend, raising doubts about the crop in a season which has already seen a reduction in soy planting as growers turn more toward corn. * Corn is under pressure amid profit-taking and weakness in the spot market. MARKET NEWS * The dollar inched up against the yen and kept broad gains against other major peers early on Thursday, after rebounding sharply overnight on comments by Federal Reserve Janet Yellen suggesting U.S interest rates could be raised quickly this year. * U.S. oil on Thursday moved away from one-week lows touched the session before, with investors turning their attention to upcoming government data on U.S. inventories. * The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in financials after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it "makes sense" to gradually lift interest rates. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account Nov 1245 European Central Bank policy meeting outcome 1330 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. Housing starts Dec 1330 U.S. Building permits Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Jan Grains prices at 0223 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 429.75 -1.25 -0.29% -0.87% 413.98 65 CBOT corn 364.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.27% 356.62 69 CBOT soy 1072.00 -3.00 -0.28% +0.26% 1029.0 75 6 CBOT rice 9.92 $0.00 +0.00% +0.20% $9.79 70 WTI crude 51.46 $0.38 +0.74% -1.94% $52.32 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.064 $0.001 +0.05% -0.72% USD/AUD 0.7510 0.001 +0.07% -0.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)