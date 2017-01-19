* Soybeans snap 4 days of gains, market eyes Argentina weather * Record Brazilian crop to offset yield loss in Argentina * Wheat falls for 2nd day, corn down as firm U.S. dollar weighs (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Chicago soybeans eased from a six-month high on Thursday with the market snapping four sessions of gains on a stronger dollar although losses were limited by concerns that floods could crimp output in Argentina, the world's third-biggest producer. Wheat and corn dipped for a second session. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.3 percent at $10.72-1/4 a bushel by 0331 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a six-month high of $10.80 a bushel. Corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.5 percent to $4.28-3/4 a bushel. Heavy rain inundated key Argentinian soybean-growing areas over the weekend, raising doubts about the crop in a season which has already seen a reduction in soy planting as growers turn to corn. "Flooding in Argentina's central area is a major issue. There are talks about dryness in the coming days but some models are showing light rains will continue," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "On the other hand, we are hearing of exceptional yields in Brazil which can be an offsetting factor." Brazil is likely to produce a record 2016-17 soybean crop of 104.4 million tonnes, up from a November estimate of 102.6 million tonnes, as favourable climate conditions boost production prospects, consultancy Agroconsult said last week. Stiff competition among truckers will keep road freights in Brazil's main agricultural belt stable during the 2016/17 crop, transporters said, benefiting farmers as they harvest a record volume of soybeans. The dollar kept broad gains against its major rivals on Thursday, after rebounding sharply overnight on comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting that U.S interest rates could be raised quickly this year. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for importers holding other currencies. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and corn futures on Wednesday, and net sellers in wheat, traders said. Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged widely from net buyers of 11,000 contracts to net sellers of 4,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.75 -2.25 -0.52% -1.10% 413.94 63 CBOT corn 364.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.27% 356.62 69 CBOT soy 1072.25 -2.75 -0.26% +0.28% 1029.07 76 CBOT rice 9.88 -$0.04 -0.40% -0.20% $9.79 66 WTI crude 51.53 $0.45 +0.88% -1.81% $52.33 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.064 $0.001 +0.11% -0.65% USD/AUD 0.7520 0.002 +0.20% -0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)