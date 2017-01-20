SYDNEY, Jan 20 U.S. soybeans edged down on Friday, continuing their retreat from a six-month high touched earlier in the week, but the oilseed was headed for a weekly gain of more than 1.5 percent on concerns over potential crop damage in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade are up more than 1.5 percent this week after gaining 5.2 percent in the previous week. * The most active corn is up 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 9. * The most active wheat is down nearly 1 percent for the week, the first weekly decline in a month. * Soybeans draw support from the threat of rain damage to crops in Argentina, a major exporter of soybeans and the top global supplier of soymeal and soyoil. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange lowered its forecast of the country's soybean harvest to 52.9 million tonnes from 54.4 million tonnes because of the bad weather. * U.S. producers are poised to plant 90.52 million acres of soybeans later this year, topping the all-time high set in 2016 by about 7 million acres, a Farm Futures survey indicated. * U.S. production of the corn-based biofuel rose to a record of 1.05 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said. * Traders expected the USDA in its export sales report due on Friday to show corn sales in the week to Jan. 12 at 900,000 t0 1.2 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held its gains on Friday as investors braced for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to be sworn in, while the euro rebounded as the European Central Bank held policy steady. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China GDP Q4 China Retail sales Dec China Industrial output Dec China Urban investment Dec 0700 Germany Producer prices Dec 0930 Britain Retail sales Dec Grains prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.75 -0.75 -0.18% -1.91% 414.3 53 0 CBOT corn 365.75 -0.50 -0.14% +0.21% 356.8 71 5 CBOT soy 1064.50 -5.75 -0.54% -0.98% 1029. 70 23 CBOT rice 9.80 -$0.04 -0.36% -1.21% $9.77 60 WTI crude 51.54 $0.17 +0.33% +0.90% $52.3 43 4 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.001 +0.11% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.7568 0.001 +0.13% +0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)