SYDNEY, Jan 23 U.S. corn fell on Monday, retreating from a six-month high touched in the previous session, though strong export demand continued to underpin prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade dropped 0.14 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.96 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.70 a bushel - the highest since July 14 2016. * The most active soybean futures declined 0.33 percent to $10.64 a bushel, having closed down 0.26 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures was unchanged at $4.28-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.1 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report put corn sales at nearly 1.4 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations. * The USDA also said private exporters in the last day sold 126,312 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations. * The Rosario grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecast for the 2016-17 Argentine soybean crop to 52.9 million tonnes from 54.4 million tonnes previously because of bad weather. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange, meanwhile, trimmed its soybean planting estimate by 100,000 hectares to 19.2 million hectares (47.4 million acres) and warned of the potential for further losses. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week on the back foot in early Asian trade on Monday, with the euro edging up to its highest in more than a month as investors locked in gains on the dollar's recent rise as they waited for U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised economic stimulus. * Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by statements from oil producers over the weekend that an output cut was being successfully implemented, but markets were held back by a surge in drilling that suggested U.S. production would rise further. Grains prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.12% 415.39 58 CBOT corn 369.25 -0.50 -0.14% +0.82% 357.36 75 CBOT soy 1064.00 -3.50 -0.33% -0.58% 1029.5 68 1 CBOT rice 9.89 $0.07 +0.71% +0.56% $9.76 64 WTI crude 53.28 $0.06 +0.11% +3.72% $52.48 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.074 $0.004 +0.35% +0.68% USD/AUD 0.7565 0.001 +0.16% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)