SYDNEY, Jan 24 U.S. soybean prices rose for the first time in three sessions on Tuesday, edging away from a six-day low touched the day before as the U.S. dollar weakened, but easing fears over potential crop losses in Argentina curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, climbed 0.26 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel. It closed down 0.9 percent on Monday when prices fell to their weakest since Jan. 17 at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures gained 0.1 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel, having ended the previous session little changed. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.12 percent to $4.33-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 1.2 percent on Monday. * Soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts of better crop weather in Argentina following floods this month that threatened crops. Argentina is the world's largest soymeal exporter and No. 3 exporter of soybeans. * Weekly commitment data released on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed large speculators sharply increased their net long position in CBOT soybeans, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was near seven-week lows in early Asian trade on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about the impact of U.S President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance. * U.S. oil climbed on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but an increase in drilling activity in the United States is likely to keep a lid on prices. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as Trump's early moves gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Jan 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 433.75 0.50 +0.12% +1.28% 416.4 64 1 CBOT corn 369.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.14% 357.8 73 9 CBOT soy 1060.50 2.75 +0.26% -0.66% 1030. 65 09 CBOT rice 9.80 $0.00 +0.00% -0.20% $9.75 58 WTI crude 53.01 $0.26 +0.49% +1.13% $52.5 57 4 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.000 -0.05% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.7584 0.001 +0.07% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)