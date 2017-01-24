* Soybean prices firm as weak dollar buoys commodity markets * Flooded Argentina growing areas seen getting dry weather (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Chicago soybean prices rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but forecasts of much-needed dry weather in Argentina's flooded crop-belt trimmed gains. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session on short-covering, while corn was little changed. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade had climbed 0.6 percent to $10.64-1/2 a bushel by 0314 GMT. It closed down 0.7 percent on Monday when prices fell to their weakest since Jan. 17 at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. Wheat gained 0.2 percent to $4.34 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $3.69-1/2 a bushel. "A weaker dollar is the key reason (for price movements) today, not just in agricultural markets but other commodities as well," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "There are not enough supply concerns to keep prices at higher levels. There are no major issues with the South American crop." The dollar was near seven-week lows, pressured by concerns about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies. Soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts of better crop weather in Argentina following floods this month that threatened crops. Argentina is the world's largest soymeal exporter and No.3 exporter of soybeans. Supply pressure continues to drag on agricultural markets. Russia needs to find new markets for its grain exports and speed up its supplies abroad to ease pressure on the domestic market after a record crop of 119 million tonnes in 2016, the SovEcon agriculture consultancy said in a note. Weekly commitment data released on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed large speculators sharply increased their net long position in CBOT soybeans, leaving the market vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation. On Monday, commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat futures, and net sellers of soybeans and soymeal Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 434.00 0.75 +0.17% +2.48% 415.58 64 CBOT corn 369.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.89% 357.37 74 CBOT soy 1064.50 6.75 +0.64% -0.54% 1029.53 66 CBOT rice 9.82 $0.02 +0.20% -0.15% $9.76 59 WTI crude 52.98 $0.23 +0.44% +1.07% $52.54 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.006 +0.55% +0.89% USD/AUD 0.7591 0.004 +0.50% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)