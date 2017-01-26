SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago soybean futures edged
higher on Thursday, recouping some of the last session's
decline, but the gains were kept in check by dry weather in
Argentina's flooded farm belt.
Corn lost ground with concerns over U.S. trade policy under
President Donald Trump while wheat was little changed after
falling for the last two sessions amid abundant global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Argentina's soy belt is recovering from flooding this
month. Conditions have been dry this week, but some forecasts
called for rains to return in February. The country is the No. 3
global soy producer and the world's top exporter of soyoil and
soymeal.
* President Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment
of the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries has
raised concerns about prospects for U.S. agricultural trade.
* The Environmental Protection Agency will delay
implementation of this year's biofuels requirements, potentially
reducing demand for grains and oilseeds needed to make renewable
fuels.
* Prices of paper credits used to meet U.S. biofuels
standards dropped to over one-year lows on Wednesday, extending
the previous day's slide on news of the government freeze.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported weekly
output of corn-based ethanol at 1.05 million barrels per day,
down slightly from the prior week's record-high level. Ethanol
stockpiles rose.
* On the export front, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said private exporters sold 141,224 tonnes of U.S. corn to
unknown destinations in the last day, its second corn sales
announcement in as many days.
* The wheat market remained under pressure from plentiful
global supplies.
* The market's attention is turned towards a wheat import
tender issued by the world's top buyer Egypt for shipment from
March 1-10. Exporters from the Black Sea region won most of the
Egyptian business last year as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive.
* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean and wheat futures on Wednesday and net buyers of corn,
traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks gained early on Thursday, cheered by the Dow
Jones Industrial Average breaching past the 20,000-level
threshold for the first time though concerns about U.S.
President Donald Trump's protectionist stance kept the dollar on
the defensive.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb
0930 Britain Preliminary GDP Q4
1330 U.S. Advance goods trade balance Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. National activity index Dec
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Jan
1500 U.S. Leading index Dec
1500 U.S. New home sales Dec
Grains prices at 0201 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 424.50 0.00 +0.00% -2.02% 416.45 50
CBOT corn 365.00 -1.25 -0.34% -1.22% 357.88 55
CBOT soy 1056.00 0.75 +0.07% -0.17% 1030.32 60
CBOT rice 9.84 $0.00 -0.05% +0.36% $9.74 56
WTI crude 53.04 $0.29 +0.55% +0.55% $52.60 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.003 +0.24% -0.05%
USD/AUD 0.7570 -0.001 -0.11% -0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)