* Corn gives up Wednesday's gains on changing U.S. trade
policy
* Soybeans unmoved, pressured by dryer weather in Argentina
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Chicago corn futures lost
ground on Thursday, giving up some of the last session's gains
on concerns over changes in trade policies under new U.S.
President Donald Trump.
Soybeans were little changed after closing lower on
Thursday, under pressure from much-needed dry weather in
Argentina's flooded farm-belt. Wheat edged higher but the rise
was capped by abundant global supplies.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
slid 0.3 percent to $3.65-1/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, while
soybeans were unmoved at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. Wheat
gained 0.1 percent to $4.25 a bushel.
President Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment
of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal with Asian countries
have raised concerns about the prospects for U.S. agricultural
commodities.
"Asian demand could switch. South Korea and Japan might take
more corn supplies from South America. Mexico might also shift
as there are ample supplies in the world market," said Kaname
Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
There are also domestic demand concerns for U.S. corn and
soyoil, with the nation's Environmental Protection Agency
delaying implementation of this year's biofuels requirements,
likely reducing the use of grains and oilseeds to make renewable
fuels..
Prices of paper credits used to meet U.S. biofuels standards
dropped to their lowest in more than a year on Wednesday,
extending the previous day's slide on news of the government
freeze.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported weekly
output of corn-based ethanol at 1.05 million barrels per day,
down slightly from the prior week's record-high level. Ethanol
stockpiles rose.
On the export front, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
private exporters sold 141,224 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown
destinations in the last day, its second corn sales announcement
in as many days.
Argentina's soy belt is recovering from flooding this month.
Conditions have been dry this week, but some forecasts called
for more rains in February. Argentina is the No. 3 global soy
producer and top exporter of soyoil and soymeal.
The wheat market remained under pressure from plentiful
global supplies.
The market's attention is turned towards a wheat import
tender issued by the world's top buyer Egypt for shipment March
1-10. Exporters from the Black Sea region won most of the
Egyptian business last year as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive.
Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade
soybean and wheat futures on Wednesday and net buyers of corn,
traders said.
Grains prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 425.00 0.50 +0.12% -1.90% 416.47 51
CBOT corn 365.25 -1.00 -0.27% -1.15% 357.88 55
CBOT soy 1055.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.24% 1030.29 59
CBOT rice 9.82 -$0.03 -0.25% +0.15% $9.74 55
WTI crude 53.23 $0.48 +0.91% +0.91% $52.61 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.003 +0.25% -0.04%
USD/AUD 0.7572 -0.001 -0.08% -0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and
Tom Hogue)