* Soybeans fall as South American crop prospects improve * Corn under pressure amid fears for U.S. exports to Mexico * Corn set for first weekly loss in five weeks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. soybeans fell to a two-week low on Friday as prospects for higher supply of the crop improved in South America, leaving the oilseed poised to record a weekly loss of 2 percent. But corn edged lower, with the grain set to finish the week in negative territory for the first time in five weeks amid concerns over U.S. exports to Mexico. Wheat also fell. The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.55 percent to $10.43-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since January 13. Soybeans closed down 0.55 percent in the previous session. "The weather story remains favourable (for crop production) in Brazil and improving in Argentina," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Soybeans had rallied in early 2017 amid concerns of production losses in Argentina following heavy rains. But as dry weather materialises, soybeans have come under sustained selling pressure, pushing weekly losses to 2.2 percent. Still, in its first soybean forecast of the season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange projected Argentina's 2016-17 crop at 53.5 million tonnes, citing poor weather as a reason for a drop from 56 million tonnes in the previous crop year. The most active corn futures fell 0.41 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.7 percent on Thursday. Corn was down more than more than 2 percent for the week, with analysts saying the crop was under pressure amid concerns that U.S. exports to Mexico could fall as a result of souring relations between the two countries. The most active wheat futures fell 0.53 percent to $4.24-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.6 percent on Thursday. Wheat was down more than 0.5 percent for the week. The loss comes despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting weekly U.S. export sales of old-crop wheat at 853,400 tonnes, a marketing year high that easily topped trade expectations for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. Grains prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.75 -2.25 -0.53% +0.06% 417.0 48 2 CBOT corn 362.25 -1.50 -0.41% -1.09% 358.0 47 7 CBOT soy 1043.75 -5.75 -0.55% -1.09% 1030. 49 78 CBOT rice 9.71 -$0.04 -0.46% -1.37% $9.72 48 WTI crude 53.87 $0.09 +0.17% +2.12% $52.6 64 5 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.000 +0.01% -0.59% USD/AUD 0.7533 0.000 -0.03% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)