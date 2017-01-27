* Soybeans fall as South American crop prospects improve
* Corn under pressure amid fears for U.S. exports to Mexico
* Corn set for first weekly loss in five weeks
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. soybeans fell to a two-week
low on Friday as prospects for higher supply of the crop
improved in South America, leaving the oilseed poised to record
a weekly loss of 2 percent.
But corn edged lower, with the grain set to finish the week
in negative territory for the first time in five weeks amid
concerns over U.S. exports to Mexico. Wheat also fell.
The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago
Board Of Trade fell 0.55 percent to $10.43-3/4 a bushel -
the lowest since January 13. Soybeans closed down 0.55 percent
in the previous session.
"The weather story remains favourable (for crop production)
in Brazil and improving in Argentina," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Soybeans had rallied in early 2017 amid concerns of
production losses in Argentina following heavy rains. But as dry
weather materialises, soybeans have come under sustained selling
pressure, pushing weekly losses to 2.2 percent.
Still, in its first soybean forecast of the season, the
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange projected Argentina's 2016-17 crop
at 53.5 million tonnes, citing poor weather as a reason for a
drop from 56 million tonnes in the previous crop year.
The most active corn futures fell 0.41 percent to
$3.62-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.7 percent on Thursday.
Corn was down more than more than 2 percent for the week,
with analysts saying the crop was under pressure amid concerns
that U.S. exports to Mexico could fall as a result of souring
relations between the two countries.
The most active wheat futures fell 0.53 percent to
$4.24-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.6 percent on Thursday.
Wheat was down more than 0.5 percent for the week.
The loss comes despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reporting weekly U.S. export sales of old-crop wheat at 853,400
tonnes, a marketing year high that easily topped trade
expectations for 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes.
Grains prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 424.75 -2.25 -0.53% +0.06% 417.0 48
2
CBOT corn 362.25 -1.50 -0.41% -1.09% 358.0 47
7
CBOT soy 1043.75 -5.75 -0.55% -1.09% 1030. 49
78
CBOT rice 9.71 -$0.04 -0.46% -1.37% $9.72 48
WTI crude 53.87 $0.09 +0.17% +2.12% $52.6 64
5
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.068 $0.000 +0.01% -0.59%
USD/AUD 0.7533 0.000 -0.03% -0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)