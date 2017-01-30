SYDNEY, Jan 30 U.S. wheat prices on Monday fell to their lowest in 18 days, dragged down by ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.54 percent at $4.18-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching their lowest since Jan. 12 at $4.17. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.41 percent to their weakest since Jan. 13 at $10.41 a bushel. Soybeans closed Friday little changed. * The most active corn futures eased 0.21 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel, having ended down 0.34 percent in the previous session. * Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market. * Wheat and corn markets have also been under pressure from rising political tension between the United States and Mexico, a major importer of U.S. grain. * Mexico was the top buyer of U.S. corn in the 2015-16 marketing year and the No. 2 buyer of U.S. wheat, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. * Traders were also monitoring the harvest in Brazil's top-producing state of Mato Grosso, where rains have slowed the pace of fieldwork. MARKET NEWS * The dollar inched down early on Monday, nudged off a one-week high against a basket of currencies after Treasury yields declined on data showing the world's largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace. * Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Jan 1300 Germany Consumer prices Jan 1330 U.S. Personal income Dec 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Dec Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 418.25 -2.25 -0.54% -2.05% 416.8 40 8 CBOT corn 361.75 -0.75 -0.21% -0.55% 358.0 45 7 CBOT soy 1041.75 -7.50 -0.71% -0.74% 1031. 45 24 CBOT rice 9.75 -$0.06 -0.61% +0.00% $9.72 50 WTI crude 52.98 -$0.19 -0.36% -1.49% $52.6 55 9 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 $0.004 +0.34% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.7555 0.001 +0.12% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)