* Soybeans lose more ground as S.American crop improves * Corn up after 3-day decline, ample supply limit gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, trading near last session's weakest in more than two weeks with an improving crop outlook in Brazil and Argentina weighing on the market. Corn rose after three sessions of decline and wheat ticked higher but the rise in grains was capped by plentiful global supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract slid 0.1 percent to $10.21-1/2 a bushel by 0338 GMT after dropping 2.5 percent in the last session when prices hit their lowest since Jan. 12 at $10.19-1/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.58-3/4 a bushel and wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.14-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans were under pressure from improving weather forecasts that have bolstered crop prospects in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. "Argentina crop losses were not that significant. Our view is that losses were much smaller than expected from flooding earlier this month," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "Brazil is doing well. If you look at it, there are no supply side issues." U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed non-commercial traders raised their net long position in CBOT soybeans in the week to Jan. 24 to 153,252 lots, the largest in six months, leaving the market vulnerable to long liquidation. In corn, the CFTC showed large speculators flipped from a net short to a net long position for the first time since July. Corn has been under pressure from concerns of potential disruption to U.S. exports to Mexico amid a souring of relations between the two countries. Mexico was the top buyer of U.S. corn in the 2015-16 marketing year and the second-largest buyer of U.S. wheat, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed. For the month, soybeans are up nearly 2 percent, recouping some of December's losses and corn has gained almost 2 percent in January, extending two-month gains to nearly 3 percent. Wheat is up 1.7 percent in January, rising for a second month. In news, Russian wheat prices rose for a third week due to demand from Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, a stable rouble and farmers holding on to their goods in the expectation of further price growth, analysts said on Monday. Grains prices at 0338 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 414.75 0.75 +0.18% -1.37% 416.93 38 CBOT corn 358.75 1.00 +0.28% -1.03% 358.01 41 CBOT soy 1021.50 -1.25 -0.12% -2.64% 1030.03 32 CBOT rice 9.75 -$0.02 -0.20% -0.66% $9.72 49 WTI crude 52.43 -$0.20 -0.38% -1.39% $52.73 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.070 $0.000 +0.04% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.7560 0.001 +0.11% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)