SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Chicago soybean futures edged
lower on Wednesday, giving up the previous session's gains as
record Brazilian production and improving weather in Argentina
boosted world supply prospects.
Corn and wheat lost ground in early Asian trade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybeans are facing pressure from improving South American
crop weather. Worries about flooding in Argentina's soy belt
lifted soybean futures to a six-month high on Jan. 18, but
values have since retreated.
* The line-up of vessels expected to load soybeans at
Brazilian ports over the next month shows a spike in shipments
to around twice the level of a year ago due to a speedy harvest
and strong global demand.
* Brazilian soybean exports come as a direct challenge to
U.S. overseas sales.
* Commodity funds have built their biggest net long position
in soybean futures since mid-July, leaving the market vulnerable
to long liquidation.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report on
oilseed crushings will likely show that 170.6 million bushels of
soybeans were processed in December, a Reuters poll of eight
analysts showed on Tuesday.
* The agency is scheduled to issue its report at 2000 GMT on
Wednesday. The U.S. November soy crush was 170.7 million
bushels.
* Corn and wheat prices have faced headwinds from worsening
relations between the United States and Mexico.
* U.S. food producers and shippers are trying to speed up
exports to Mexico and line up alternative markets as concerns
rise that this lucrative business could be at risk if clashes
over trade and immigration between the Trump administration and
Mexico City escalate.
* Mexico is one of the top three markets for U.S. farm
production.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed hefty losses in Asia on Wednesday after
the Trump administration accused Germany and Japan of devaluing
their currencies to gain a trade advantage, fuelling a risk-off
mood that subdued stocks while benefiting bonds.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jan
0100 China Official services PMI Jan
0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jan
0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jan
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan
1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
Grains prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 420.00 -0.75 -0.18% -0.12% 417.10 47
CBOT corn 359.25 -0.50 -0.14% -0.90% 358.03 44
CBOT soy 1021.75 -2.75 -0.27% -2.62% 1030.04 34
CBOT rice 9.61 $0.07 +0.73% -2.09% $9.72 42
WTI crude 52.73 -$0.08 -0.15% +0.19% $52.77 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.079 $0.010 +0.93% +0.91%
USD/AUD 0.7562 0.001 +0.13% +0.21%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)