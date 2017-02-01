SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, giving up the previous session's gains as record Brazilian production and improving weather in Argentina boosted world supply prospects. Corn and wheat lost ground in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans are facing pressure from improving South American crop weather. Worries about flooding in Argentina's soy belt lifted soybean futures to a six-month high on Jan. 18, but values have since retreated. * The line-up of vessels expected to load soybeans at Brazilian ports over the next month shows a spike in shipments to around twice the level of a year ago due to a speedy harvest and strong global demand. * Brazilian soybean exports come as a direct challenge to U.S. overseas sales. * Commodity funds have built their biggest net long position in soybean futures since mid-July, leaving the market vulnerable to long liquidation. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report on oilseed crushings will likely show that 170.6 million bushels of soybeans were processed in December, a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Tuesday. * The agency is scheduled to issue its report at 2000 GMT on Wednesday. The U.S. November soy crush was 170.7 million bushels. * Corn and wheat prices have faced headwinds from worsening relations between the United States and Mexico. * U.S. food producers and shippers are trying to speed up exports to Mexico and line up alternative markets as concerns rise that this lucrative business could be at risk if clashes over trade and immigration between the Trump administration and Mexico City escalate. * Mexico is one of the top three markets for U.S. farm production. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed hefty losses in Asia on Wednesday after the Trump administration accused Germany and Japan of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage, fuelling a risk-off mood that subdued stocks while benefiting bonds. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Jan 0100 China Official services PMI Jan 0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Jan 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 420.00 -0.75 -0.18% -0.12% 417.10 47 CBOT corn 359.25 -0.50 -0.14% -0.90% 358.03 44 CBOT soy 1021.75 -2.75 -0.27% -2.62% 1030.04 34 CBOT rice 9.61 $0.07 +0.73% -2.09% $9.72 42 WTI crude 52.73 -$0.08 -0.15% +0.19% $52.77 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 $0.010 +0.93% +0.91% USD/AUD 0.7562 0.001 +0.13% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)