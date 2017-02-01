* Soybeans fall on record Brazilian crop, Argentine weather
* Wheat down on record world supplies, corn ticks higher
* Worsening U.S.-Mexico relations pressure grains, oilseeds
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Chicago soybean futures edged
lower on Wednesday, giving up the previous session's gains as
record Brazilian production and improving weather in Argentina
boosted world supply prospects.
Wheat lost ground against the backdrop of abundant supplies
in key exporting countries, while corn ticked higher.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
fell 0.3 percent to $10.21 a bushel by 0229 GMT, trading
close to Monday's more than two-week low.
Wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.20 a bushel and corn
added 0.1 percent to $3.60 a bushel.
Soybeans are under pressure from improving South American
crop weather. Worries about flooding in Argentina's soy belt
lifted soybean futures to a six-month high on Jan. 18, but
values have since retreated.
The line-up of vessels expected to load soybeans at
Brazilian ports over the next month shows a spike in shipments
to around twice the level of a year ago due to a speedy harvest
and strong global demand.
Brazilian soybean exports come as a direct challenge to U.S.
overseas sales.
"The South American soybean supply picture is looking pretty
good," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank. "Going forward the question is, how U.S.
planting is going to respond to low prices. As of now we have
yet to see a big response to low prices."
U.S. farmers are due to start planting corn and soybeans in
the months ahead.
Commodity funds have built their biggest net long position
in soybean futures since mid-July, leaving the market vulnerable
to long liquidation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly report on
oilseed crushings will likely show that 170.6 million bushels of
soybeans were processed in December, a Reuters poll of eight
analysts showed on Tuesday.
The agency is scheduled to issue its report at 2000 GMT on
Wednesday. The U.S. November soy crush was 170.7 million
bushels.
Corn and wheat prices have faced headwinds from worsening
relations between the United States and Mexico.
U.S. food producers and shippers are trying to speed up
exports to Mexico and line up alternative markets as concerns
rise that this lucrative business could be at risk if clashes
over trade and immigration between the Trump administration and
Mexico City escalate.
Mexico is one of the top three markets for U.S. farm
production.
Grains prices at 0229 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 420.00 -0.75 -0.18% -0.12% 417.10 47
CBOT corn 360.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.69% 358.05 46
CBOT soy 1021.00 -3.50 -0.34% -2.69% 1030.02 34
CBOT rice 9.59 $0.05 +0.52% -2.29% $9.72 41
WTI crude 52.70 -$0.11 -0.21% +0.13% $52.77 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.079 $0.010 +0.93% +0.91%
USD/AUD 0.7546 -0.001 -0.08% +0.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)